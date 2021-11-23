The US can't deter an attack on Taiwan, Taiwan might be “liberated” in the not too distant future

KAL-EL said: If the US can't deter China, it should launch an immediate invasion to reclaim Taiwan. Click to expand...

F-22Raptor said: Considering the US military is undergoing a massive modernization effort this decade, China's ability to overmatch US global capability is next to none.

Abid123 said: Do most Chinese members on PDF want China to attack Taiwan and liberate it? Can we have your opinions?

It's China's choice, we decides when to put on more heat and when to relax. Many factors need to be taken into consideration, not only military factors, we don't want to take back a piece of waste land. China didn't take back Hong kong until 1997, it was not because China was able to do so before 1997, it's because China was waiting the best time to do so to maximize her best interest.Lol, hopefully your general in Pentagon and white house share your optimisim, but research and study they conducted ends up with a rather gloomy prospect.No, but I only speak for myself. China needs 20 more years of steady, uninterrupted growth and development to get to an unrivaled the position, taking over Taiwan will be way less costly then she does it now. Now it is still not a good time to do so, now China only needs to repeatedly affirm her claim so when the times comes it can be more justified.