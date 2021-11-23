What's new

The US can't deter an attack on Taiwan, Taiwan might be “liberated” in the not too distant future

The US can't deter an attack on Taiwan, Taiwan might be “liberated” in the not too distant future
BY ANDREW LATHAM— 11/22/21 05:00 PM EST

If the United States can’t deter Beijing, it is likely that sometime within the next six years Taiwan will be “liberated” by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). And as things currently stand, the U.S. can’t deter Beijing. So within the next six years, Taiwan will be “liberated.”

Although it can be complicated in practice, deterring a conventional attack of the kind Beijing is likely to launch against Taiwan is in theory very simple. All that the United States needs to do is raise the anticipated cost of a Chinese conventional attack to the point where it exceeds the benefits Beijing might realistically hope to gain from such an attack.

Confronted with such a cost-benefit calculus, China’s leadership would have a powerful disincentive to use military force to attack Taiwan. It would, in other words, be effectively deterred.

And for most of the period since Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist forces retreated to the island in 1949, the combined forces of Taiwan and the United States have done just that.

Three factors were key to deterring China from attacking Taiwan. First, with U.S. support, Taiwan’s armed forces during this period were sufficiently strong to deny the PLA any realistic possibility of conducting a successful amphibious assault on Taiwan. The combination of Chinese military weakness – the PLA was neither organized nor equipped for serious amphibious operations – and Taiwanese-American conventional military strength meant that Beijing was dissuaded from even attempting to use military force to compel Taiwan to return to the fold.

Second, for most of this period Beijing’s level of motivation was in any case relatively low. To
be sure, the recovery of all the nation’s historical territory, including Taiwan, has been part of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) raison d’être since the founding of the People’s Republic. But for the most part – and especially during the period of “peaceful rise” diplomacy initiated by Deng Xiaoping – this was a background aspiration rather than a pressing concern.

Finally, cross-strait conventional deterrence was effectively backstopped by U.S. nuclear
weapons. As China became wealthier and more militarily capable, deterrence was upheld by the possibility that any attempt to use conventional military force to liberate Taiwan might escalate to the point where the U.S. would be forced to use nuclear weapons to defend the island.

Given the United States’s overwhelming nuclear superiority during this era, and the credibility this lent to its implicit nuclear threat, this meant that the potential costs to Beijing of any cross-strait invasion were simply so high that no anticipated political benefit could justify the risk.

Fast forward to today. Now, none of these conditions remain in place. Consider the changed conventional military balance. Beijing did not like having to back down during the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996 when the United States sent two carrier strike groups to Taiwan to deter Chinese aggression. It has spent the quarter-century since then modernizing its military so that it would never find itself in a similar situation again.

These modernization efforts were aimed specifically at enabling the Chinese air force, navy, army and strategic rocket force to blockade Taiwan, deny U.S. forces access to the region and ultimately to launch amphibious operations against the island. No one seriously doubts that these efforts have paid dividends or that China’s military is now capable – or very nearly capable – of conducting high-tempo, full-spectrum operations against U.S. forces in the region. And no one doubts they could easily defeat Taiwan’s meager military.

The result: a dramatic shift of the correlation of conventional forces in China’s favor. Indeed, so dramatic has this shift been that Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s top brass now believe that China can prevail militarily, even if the U.S. intervenes, and do so at an acceptable military cost.

Next consider changes in the perceived benefits to Beijing of successfully liberating Taiwan.
Viewed from the perspective of China’s internal politics, those benefits are considerable. Xi and the Party have both increasingly staked their legitimacy – and in Xi’s case, his legacy – on the project of national rejuvenation, a project that includes reaching a certain level of economic prosperity, but also political goals such “moving to the center stage” of world politics and reunifying the nation that was “split” by foreign imperialism and civil war.

This being the case, the political cost of allowing Taiwan to remain outside the fold, now that China is relatively wealthy and powerful and thus able to compel its return, is growing. Indeed, if Chinese public opinion is any indicator, the political benefits of forcibly compelling Taiwan’s reunification now clearly exceed the costs. Doing nothing – the official policy for most of the period before China’s rise and Xi’s accession – is a decreasingly viable option.

Taken together, these two sets of developments – benefits and incentives rapidly rising, costs and disincentives substantially declining – would seem to have shifted Beijing’s cost-benefit calculus decisively in the direction of invasion. The needle, to put it bluntly, would seem to have swung sharply in the direction of “attack.”

Not to worry, though, one might argue. Any such invasion would have the potential to draw the United States into the conflict, and that in turn carries with it the risk of escalation to the point of nuclear war. Given that existential risk, surely the needle remains firmly pointed in the direction of “don’t attack.”

And that leads us to the final, and decisive, shift in the strategic correlation of forces — changes in the nuclear balance. As China has expanded its nuclear missile force and otherwise taken steps to realize strategic parity with the U.S., Washington’s nuclear backstop has become less credible (that’s the whole point of China’s nuclear buildup).

In fact, we have now reached a point in the nuclear relationship where the so-called “stability-instability paradox” has begun to kick in. The stability-instability paradox holds that as two states achieve rough nuclear parity (or at least the ability to inflict mutual assured destruction on one another), they feel more confident in engaging in conventional military competition and even conflict.

As this is now undeniably the case between the United States and China, all that really matters going forward is the U.S. conventional deterrent — the ability to deny China success on the conventional battlefield. And that deterrent is simply no longer fit for purpose.

Does this mean that the PRC will “liberate” Taiwan anytime soon? Probably not. The PLA is not yet ready to launch a full-scale amphibious assault and will likely not be ready for a few years. But it does mean that Washington cannot count on the policies and platitudes of the past to deter Beijing for much longer. It means that when it comes to Taiwan, the United States must decide: take steps now to restore deterrence or prepare to see Taiwan “liberated” in the not too distant future.

The US can't deter an attack on Taiwan

Washington cannot count on the policies and platitudes of the past to deter Beijing for much longer.
If the US can't deter China, it should launch an immediate invasion to reclaim Taiwan.
 
If the US can't deter China, it should launch an immediate invasion to reclaim Taiwan.
Even if China could win that fight with 100% certainty, it wouldn't launch a war to reclaim Taiwan immediately. As should have dawned on you by now, this isn't really about Taiwan; this is about who wears the crown. Taiwan is just one expression of that struggle.

China must be prepared to fight and defeat America not just around Taiwan, but throughout the Pacific and beyond. It will take some time for China's carriers, stealth bombers, new hypersonic weapons, vastly expanded nuclear arsenal, etc. to be ready, but that day is sooner than you think.
 
Even if China could win that fight with 100% certainty, it wouldn't launch a war to reclaim Taiwan immediately. As should have dawned on you by now, this isn't really about Taiwan; this is about who wears the crown. Taiwan is just one expression of that struggle.

China must be prepared to fight and defeat America not just around Taiwan, but throughout the Pacific and beyond. It will take some time for China's carriers, stealth bombers, new hypersonic weapons, vastly expanded nuclear arsenal, etc. to be ready, but that day is sooner than you think.
Considering the US military is undergoing a massive modernization effort this decade, China’s ability to overmatch US global capability is next to none.
 
If the US can't deter China, it should launch an immediate invasion to reclaim Taiwan.
It's China's choice, we decides when to put on more heat and when to relax. Many factors need to be taken into consideration, not only military factors, we don't want to take back a piece of waste land. China didn't take back Hong kong until 1997, it was not because China was able to do so before 1997, it's because China was waiting the best time to do so to maximize her best interest.
Considering the US military is undergoing a massive modernization effort this decade, China’s ability to overmatch US global capability is next to none.
Lol, hopefully your general in Pentagon and white house share your optimisim, but research and study they conducted ends up with a rather gloomy prospect.
Do most Chinese members on PDF want China to attack Taiwan and liberate it? Can we have your opinions?
No, but I only speak for myself. China needs 20 more years of steady, uninterrupted growth and development to get to an unrivaled the position, taking over Taiwan will be way less costly then she does it now. Now it is still not a good time to do so, now China only needs to repeatedly affirm her claim so when the times comes it can be more justified.
 
China’s capability to invade Taiwan may not be as obvious as it seems. As China builds up its overall length and breadth of its capabilities, considering its extensive diversity of landscapes, it will probably build up an enormous helicopter fleet. So if and/or when an invasion is threatened, it will probably be in the form of thousands of helicopters, quietly repositioned from all over China to staging bases near Taiwan, and then crossing the straits in under an hour, right on the heels of massive Rocket forces and air forces bombardments of anything and everything that could be a possible threat. It may look like something like this US marine corp Air Assault, but protected with an equally large number of Attack helicopters and CAS aircraft providing cover to the LZs.
 
Notice how its always U.S. and puppetregime propaganda mouthpieces drumming up the the "immediate threat" of China liberating Taiwan, followed by coordinated articles like this of China being "underterred" by U.S. regime interferrence, not Chinese media and officials, yet their paid American shills always ramble about Chinas "failure" to "follow up" on rambling by Americans when nothing happens, because China sticks to its own plans.

Notice how its always U.S. and puppetregime propaganda mouthpieces drumming up the the "immediate threat" of China liberating Taiwan, followed by coordinated articles like this of China being "underterred" by U.S. regime interferrence, not Chinese media and officials, yet their paid American shills always ramble about Chinas "failure" to "follow up" on rambling by Americans when nothing happens, because China sticks to its own plans. 😂
Well I doubt reclaiming Taiwan right now is a priority for china . There is no rush for it the situation there right now is so that china position there is strengthening and USA position is weakening comparatively.
Also why not be patient . China want Taiwan as part of china not as a conquered people subject to mainland china .conquering Taiwan result in resentment in people who live there and only open way for foreigners to do mischief in future
(honestly I don't see why they must be divided they are the same people with same history and culture and what separated them at start is a mute discussion now)
 
(honestly I don't see why they must be divided they are the same people with same history and culture and what separated them at start is a mute discussion now)
It's imposed on our nation by US, in 1950, after Korean war broke out, US 7th fleet sailed into Taiwan to prevent communists to unite the whole country when the Chinese civil war was towards the end. This is why the Chinese nation never accept the US imposded division of China.

image-6.jpg
 
Do most Chinese members on PDF want China to attack Taiwan and liberate it? Can we have your opinions?
no. but China has set out red lines and those will be enforced. If Taiwan declares independence or tries to get nukes or hosts US military base, China will attack.
 
It's imposed on our nation by US, in 1950, after Korean war broke out, US 7th fleet sailed into Taiwan to prevent communists to unite the whole country when the Chinese civil war was towards the end. This is why the Chinese nation never accept the US imposded division of China.

image-6.jpg
To me right now china is a combination of what KMT and CCP envisioned for the unified china . The only remaining thing is unification . And both country are so similar culturally to call them by different terms both of them are china.
Maybe I'm wrong but it's how it look to me . If it was not for foreigners intervention I believe they had united after the fall of generals in Taiwan and mainland china distance itself from classic communism.
 
If it was not for foreigners intervention I believe they had united after the fall of generals in Taiwan and mainland china distance itself from classic communism.
I don't know about the second part but the first part would be a sure thing. US can slow down China's unification buty it can't stop it from eventually happening.
 
Do most Chinese members on PDF want China to attack Taiwan and liberate it? Can we have your opinions?
We chose to recover Hong Kong in 1997 instead of 1951, this is because we want more than just a piece of land, the same is true for Taiwan. Even if we are able to recover Taiwan, it does not mean that we will recover Taiwan immediately. What we want to recover is not only a piece of land. If our methods and timing are wrong, what we take back may be a burden.
 
Do most Chinese members on PDF want China to attack Taiwan and liberate it? Can we have your opinions?
China's goal has always been and still is unification with Taiwan peacefully. It never changed. China does not want to destroy Taiwan and kill/subjugate all the Taiwanese like western media like to portray. . China could militarily re-take Taiwan anytime now, but attacking Taiwan and unify by force is only the last resort like Taiwan declare independence.

It's not the best of interest for China nor Taiwan to start a war. But it's current pro independence Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen and U.S who are provoking China right now using these news as political tool to fan the flames of China threat to the world. All the military drills and fighter jet groups flying into Taiwan ADIZ are just response and a warning to U.S and Taiwan.

U.S and Taiwan also don't want any war with China as they know how the result will be, but Taiwan issue is a very useful tool to get concession and cooperation from China in other area. So, you get to see U.S needling on China with the Taiwan issues. But it's also a very dangerous game that one day may backfire and started an unintentional war no side want to fight due to miscalculation.
 
