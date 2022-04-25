What's new

The US-backed Regime Change in Pakistan

The United States has freely been using regime changes as tools for subjugation. If unable to 'convince' a leader to comply, the US simply has him/her removed from power.

Ironically, the US Senate had to formally pass an "assassination ban" on US citizens/officials since CIA/US assassinations and coups in states run by “unfavorable” governments were becoming too frequent.

The author, Mir Adnan Aziz, argues that for the US, Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, represented one such unfavorable government. Though Pakistan is not a stranger to America’s interventionist policies, the recent regime change in Pakistan has revealed the true extent of covert American networking in the state.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/regime-change/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

