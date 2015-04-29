The US Army Is Working To Field A Ground-Launched Strike Version Of The Navy's SM-6 Missile, to field in Pacific

Then in tactical, we’ve got the extended-range cannon artillery. That’s a 155-millimeter capability where our typical artillery right now can shoot as far as 30 kilometers, we’re looking to shoot beyond 70 kilometers. That bridges a gap with our near-peer adversary’s artillery capability, providing us the ability to counter their longer-range artillery, which can’t range this particular system. That’s also coming in fourth quarter of '23.

For long-range precision fires, that’s actually our number one modernization program priority. We’re going to make artillery great again, that’s the focus.