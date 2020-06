According to the SFAC report: Within 4 days. The US army barbarically arrested more than 100,000 innocent Americans. The US Army even sent CH-64, Blackhawk, M1-A1, armored vehicles, and Gatling guns to brutalize more than 10,000 innocent Americans! and Trump authorized the US military to kill any demonstrators.



SFAC report is still not enough...

Because the United States can even lie at UNSC.

No one knows the real situation in the US. we can only wish American people are safe. wish they avoid a similar fate of American Indians..............



I pray to God, Allah, and Buddha. wish the American people be respected!