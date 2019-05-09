What's new

The US armed forces training in guerrilla warfare in North Carolina - Seems like the US fears an invasion on American soil

Army to stage 'realistic' guerrilla war exercise in rural Carolinas
thehill.com

Army to stage 'realistic' guerrilla war exercise in rural Carolinas

Army Special Forces candidates will train in a “realistic” guerrilla war to be fought in rural North Carolina and South Carolina counties later this month, according to the service.
thehill.com thehill.com

I remember few months back telling people that the US could be invaded in the next war and people shout me completely down as being to far fatched but technically not really if you look at from strictly conventional point of view.. If they were defeated in two places an invasion is guaraanted and these two places are in the airforce and Navy if their airforce was decimated and along with Navy then there is nothing they could do to prevent an invasion..

Hence you only gotta beat them in these two places in order to land forces on the Americas at will.... Re-colonizing the Americas

Cough China Cough...... Some of you even said this is out of the realm of possibility... But I said fat nope this is not only in the realm of possibility but high probabliity
 
USA's has two huge moats. Invasion of USA mainland is highly unlikely. Military guys love an excess to go camping and get paid. :lol:
 
Invasion of USA mainland is highly unlikely
How can you be so certain is the question? Have you seen the algorithm outcome? What makes you think US airforce can't be decimated?? and warships? It will all come down to that..
 
How can you be so certain is the question? Have you seen the algorithm outcome? What makes you think US airforce can't be decimated and warships? It will all come down to that..
Its a special forces exercise, their bread and butter is asymmetric warfare. I wouldn't read too much into it.
 
Its a special forces exercise, their bread and butter is asymmetric warfare. I wouldn't read too much into it.
Forget about me reading to much into it.. But what guraantees that US airforce can't be decimated and Navy? Do they have a certification from heavens that this won't be the case and that there airforce is invincible by divine decree? As a matter fact as we speak right now they may have been surpassed in these two specific areas making a ground invasion a high probability outcome
 
The thread title is misleading and does not indicate any civil war in the US
 
Forget about me reading to much into it.. But what guraantees that US airforce can't be decimated and Navy? Do they have a certification from heavens that this won't be the case and that there airforce is invincible by divine decree? As a matter fact as we speak right now they may have been surpassed in these two specific areas making a ground invasion a high probability outcome
Breathe, sit down and think for a second.

How would you transport conservatively 2-3 million troops and the resulting logistical supply chains to invade the US across the two biggest oceans. You could send millions to simply walk from one coast to another and they won't be enough due to the immense geographical size.

Even if hypothetically, US Airforce and Navy is obliterated unless one can shut down the factors of US production, what stops them from attacking the enemy homeland from the safety of their homes. Losing aircrafts vs killing enemy cities is a bet Americans can live with.

This doesn't even address the elephant in the room, in a military conflict having superior weapons is not the deciding factor, tactics, strategies, operational military policies that make the entire fighting unit streamlined to their strengths are. These are gained, sadly only from operations and after much trial and error, no technology can fill this gap currently.

A simpler debate topic would be suggest a nation to invade the US and I'll tell you why it's operationally either improbable or financially a suicide move.
 
