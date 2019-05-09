The US armed forces training in guerrilla warfare in North Carolina - Seems like the US fears an invasion on American soil

Army to stage 'realistic' guerrilla war exercise in rural Carolinas

Army Special Forces candidates will train in a "realistic" guerrilla war to be fought in rural North Carolina and South Carolina counties later this month, according to the service.

I remember few months back telling people that the US could be invaded in the next war and people shout me completely down as being to far fatched but technically not really if you look at from strictly conventional point of view.. If they were defeated in two places an invasion is guaraanted and these two places are in the airforce and Navy if their airforce was decimated and along with Navy then there is nothing they could do to prevent an invasion..Hence you only gotta beat them in these two places in order to land forces on the Americas at will.... Re-colonizing the AmericasCough China Cough...... Some of you even said this is out of the realm of possibility... But I said fat nope this is not only in the realm of possibility but high probabliity