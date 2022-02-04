What's new

The US approves a deal of 16 F-16 C/D Block 70 fighters to Jordan

WASHINGTON, February 3, 2022 - The Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.21 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency submitted the certification required to notify Congress of this potential sale today.

https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/jordan-f-16-cd-block-70-aircraft


1643926540492.png
 
