The US and China both have their eyes on a country at the heart of the Indo-Pacific

According to Jakarta-based U.S. military and civilian officials, TNI does not like cooperating

with its Chinese counterparts. “They see them as rude, offensive, and not very capable,” said one

official.

67

“Nobody in TNI wants to go to staff college in China,” said another. “They feel like

they’re penned up with other foreigners there, and treated disrespectfully.”

68

“The uniformed

officers only engage with Chinese counterparts when they’re ordered to do so by political

leaders,” said a third. “When they buy Chinese hardware, it’s mainly because it’s cheap.”