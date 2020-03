This is not meant to be a ‘bash Iran’ thread, but one where we can read about and learn from the mistakes made by the Iranian government. At the end of the day, it is up to the Iranians to hold their government responsible for the devastation this disease has caused and will cause in Iran.

The Untold Story of How Iran Botched the Coronavirus Pandemic

The government learned early on about the outbreak—but, from a combination of cynicism and ideology, decided not to do anything about it.