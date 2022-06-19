The Untimely Deaths of Dr. Rizwan, Malik Maqsood Chaprasi & Others: Coincidence or Conspiracy?

Sarosh Ibrahim
Pakistan is a country where uncanny coincidences are commonplace. The sudden deaths of key figures in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case like Dr. Rizwan and Malik Maqsood Chaprasi have raised a few eyebrows.
Sarmad Ishfaq details a few of these recent 'sudden' deaths, and then discusses how such 'random convenient coincidences' have also taken place in the past.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/malik-maqsood-chaprasi/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
