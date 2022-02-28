The UNSC classifies the Houthi militia as a terrorist group

Monday 2/28/2022The UAE mission to the United Nations said that the Security Council voted today, Monday, on a resolution classifying the Houthi militia as a terrorist group, and listing them under the arms embargo.The mission added that the Security Council resolution describes al-Houthi as a "terrorist group" for the first time, and also condemns their cross-border terrorist attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and demands immediate measures to stop such attacks.The resolution renewed the sanctions imposed on the Houthi militia in Yemen, subjecting them to United Nations sanctions.The mission indicated that the Houthis were included as an "entity" in the list of sanctions concerned with Yemen within the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Yemen, and the reasons for the classification include a wide range of violations against the Yemeni population and the international community.The resolution referred to the conclusions contained in the latest report of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, which confirmed the transfer of arms from outside Yemen to the Houthi group, and condemned the arms transfers as a violation of the arms embargo on YemenThe resolution condemned in the strongest terms the increasing attacks against civilian and commercial ships, as well as the seizure of commercial ships off the coast of Yemen, and made clear that attacks on those ships were subject to sanctions, and demanded the release of the crew of the "Rawabi" ship.The council's decision reiterated what was stated in the press release issued last January regarding the Houthi terrorist militia attacks on Abu Dhabi, and expressed its deep concern about the Houthis' declared intention to launch additional attacks against civilian targets.The resolution called for an immediate cessation of incitement to violence practiced by the Houthi militia against any group or nationality.The decision came after the Security Council condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and expanded the arms embargo in Yemen to include the terrorist Houthi militia as a whole, after it was limited to specific individuals and companies.The Council voted to approve the proposal submitted by the UAE after terrorist militias claimed several attacks with drones and missiles on civilian facilities in the UAE this year.