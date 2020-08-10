/ Register

  • Monday, August 10, 2020

The Unknown 16 bravehearts of Pakistan Navy killed this day in 1999

Discussion in 'Pakistan Navy' started by Telescopic Sight, Aug 10, 2020 at 3:07 AM.

  1. Aug 10, 2020 at 3:07 AM #1
    Telescopic Sight

    Telescopic Sight FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    527
    Joined:
    Oct 20, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 326 / -22
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Exactly this day in 1999, Pakistan Navy's Breguet Atlantique "Flight Atlantic-91" operated by the 29 Squadron [S/N=90, C/N=33] was shot down by a MiG 21 Bis flown by the Late Squadron Leader Bundela.


    exocet-am39.jpg Atlantique.jpg

    Atla.jpg Atlan.jpg Atlant.jpg



    THE SAD IRONY OF THIS FORUM & PERHAPS PAKISTAN TOO :

    Nobody knows their names on this forum !! Here on this forum we see WinCo Abhinandan's name repeated like a holy psalm 10,000 times over 1,000 threads. Statues , photos , large plaques are all over your nation with Abhinandan name and image.

    Yet what about these 16 dead ? Did they deserve to be forgotten nameless ? Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan- especially in Pakistan's military !

    I strongly hope that someone on this forum can ferret out their names. I think this should have been done 21 years ago.

    Contrast this with India and it's dead in the Kargil war:
    National war1.jpg kargil.jpg
     
    Last edited: Aug 10, 2020 at 3:24 AM
  2. Aug 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM #2
    LeGenD

    LeGenD MODERATOR

    Messages:
    10,586
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2006
    Ratings:
    +44 / 11,585 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  3. Aug 10, 2020 at 3:41 AM #3
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,339
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,239 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Poor sq ldr bundela died a painful death after remaining paralyzed like a vegetable for years

    Cowardice doesn't pay off i guess
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 2, Guests: 7)
  1. Goenitz