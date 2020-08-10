The Unknown 16 bravehearts of Pakistan Navy killed this day in 1999

THE SAD IRONY OF THIS FORUM & PERHAPS PAKISTAN TOO :



Nobody knows their names on this forum !! Here on this forum we see WinCo Abhinandan's name repeated like a holy psalm 10,000 times over 1,000 threads. Statues , photos , large plaques are all over your nation with Abhinandan name and image.



Yet what about these 16 dead ? Did they deserve to be forgotten nameless ? Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan- especially in Pakistan's military !