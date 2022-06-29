The Unjust Criminal Justice System of Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim
The crude reality of countless unresolved cases exposes the incompetence and the flaws of the criminal justice system of Pakistan.
Alishba Siddiqui discusses how despite being extremely 'high profile', justice has still not been served in the Noor Muqaddam case, the Benazir Assassination case, and the Jazlan murder case - and many others.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/criminal-justice-system-pakistan/
