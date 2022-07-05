Daily Manabzamin Bangladesh Newspaper Daily Manabzamin (দৈনিক মানবজমিন) is a tabloid Bangla Newspaper of Bangladesh. Read all the latest entertainment, sports and politics news 24/7 live online.

The United States wants the people of Bangladesh to elect their leaders freely

5 July 2022, Tuesday, 9:53 p.m.Last updated: 12:00 p.m.The United States expects the people to freely elect their leader in Bangladesh's national elections in December 2023. In a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal two days ago, Ambassador Peter de Haas reiterated his country's commitment to global democracy.Diplomats from 14 countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) met the EC at the Election Building in Agargaon on Sunday. The meeting was attended by British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dixon, European Union Ambassador Charles Whitley and US Ambassador Peter de Haas. Two days after the meeting, the US Embassy in Dhaka took up the issue on social media.In a meeting with the chief election commissioner, Ambassador Haas reiterated the United States' commitment to global democracy, according to the embassy's official Twitter account today (Tuesday). He wished success to those who took great civic responsibilities in holding free and fair elections.On the other hand, a picture of the meeting was posted on the embassy's verified Facebook page: On July 3, Ambassador Haas and other heads of diplomatic missions met with Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal. Democracy is the most enduring way for humanity to advance peace, prosperity and security. And the basis of democracy is election. The United States expects the people of Bangladesh to freely elect their leader in the upcoming national elections.Meanwhile, Canadian High Commissioner Lily Nichols, who was present on the day of the meeting, said from her official Twitter account that "the international community is clearly watching to ensure free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh."