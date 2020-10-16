What's new

The United States tops 62,000 new coronavirus cases ,highest daily count since July

New single-day cases in U.S. reach highest level since late July
Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:32 a.m. GMT+8


The United States topped 62,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the country’s highest daily count since it reported more than 66,000 cases on July 31.

Cases in the Midwest began to surge during October. On Thursday, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, North Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and Colorado tallied new single-day highs for positive test results. Fourteen states exceeded their seven-day averages of new infections.

 
