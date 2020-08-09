The United States plans to develop a hacker-friendly quantum Internet network Among other things, this is a network that will enable the transfer of secure information with complex encryption calculations that will take years to crack. Raphael Cohen 17: 2427.07.20 Tags: United States Quantum Network HackersPrivacy Security A combination of forces between the U.S. Department of Energy and scientists at the University of Chicago could produce a small revolution in the Internet world in the coming years. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the venture is designed to develop a parallel network whose main advantage is in the secure and encrypted transmission of information. "We are going to set up quantum networks that will eventually become a parallel Internet to the digital network," said Paul Daber, the U.S. Department of Science's secretary of science. Read more in Calcalist: This will protect your phone from hackers Israeli AI technology will analyze videos from security cameras to identify Corona patients Valid Network has raised $ 6 million to secure blockchain applications The scope of funding for the project has not yet been determined, but it will be funded from the budget of the National Quantum Research Initiative designed to advance research in the field. Canada and China are also developing communications technologies based on the principles of quantum computing. Chinese researchers have already published their first study in the field last February, in which they describe an experiment that presented a quantum intertwining between two distant atomic structures, obtained through the transfer of information over urban optical fibers. Secure internet Secure internet The research group established for the purpose of development consists of about 50 different bodies. The main purpose of quantum computer based web technology is to produce secure communications. One of the advantages of using processors and quantum computers is their ability to perform very complicated calculations at a speed that is much higher than traditional chip-based computers. These include encryption calculations that are capable of producing ciphers that require years of calculations to crack. Quantum communication networks are based on the same principle as quantum computers and the goal of the study is to produce encrypted communication networks at the level of quantum computer. One of the main problems of the network today is precisely this - the inability to transmit information securely. A quantum network will enable secure communication, a very useful feature for military, research and financial applications. Secure Internet fiber optics Secure Internet fiber optics Photo: shutterstock But Morgan Stanley believes that this is a general need and not just intended for unique uses. "Anything that is already encrypted can now be adapted for use on a quantum network," explained Marco Pistoia, Morgan Stanley's R&D director. He added that the company conducted experiments in quantum computing. The main difference between traditional and quantum communication is that instead of the information being transmitted over infrastructure in the form of electrical or light signals, quantum communication equipment "interweaves" the information, a phenomenon that Albert Einstein described as "parallel parallel operation". In other words, the information is woven between two endpoints. But it is enough for a factor to interfere with his transition even through an attempt to eavesdrop on him, the intertwining will be broken and the content will be deciphered in an indecipherable way. This is why quantum communication is considered much more secure. It is impossible to eavesdrop on it without harming the content. The American team of researchers has already set up a quantum communications infrastructure that includes 52 miles of fiber optics through which quantum intertwined photons are transmitted. The goal is to connect the network in about a year to the Fermi laboratory of the Ministry of Energy, which also includes a particle accelerator, and to expand the communications network to a scope of about 80 miles. If the Ministry of Energy's project succeeds, it may go the same way as ARPANET, the military communications network from the 1960s that we all use today to surf to Amazon, Facebook and YouTube. https://www.calcalist.co.il/internet/articles/0,7340,L-3842096,00.html