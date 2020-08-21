The United States’ miscalculation in South Asia

To add to this, Indian dominance and hegemony are hardly assets for Bangladesh. To the vast majority of Bangladeshis, the relationship with India is predominantly is a one-way street, with India taking much more than it gives, despite reserving the right to intervene and meddle in each and every policy decision in Bangladeshi governance.

While India is heavily involved in Bangladesh for its own benefit, it has its share of problems. These problems have come to the forefront within the last six years under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Besides the Islamophobic aspects of the BJP, the government in New Delhi has many other problems.

Besides the Islamophobic aspects of the BJP, the government in New Delhi has many other problems.