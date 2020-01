The United States' main allies are abandoning Trump over his 'dangerous escalation' with Iran

The US's European allies on Friday warned against further escalation with Iran after President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The UK said that further conflict "is in none of our interests."

Germany also warned of a "dangerous escalation."

The US government decided to go ahead with the airstrike late Thursday without informing its European partners, which angered some allies, BuzzFeed News reported.

"The purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other," Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, told the BBC.

UK warns that a war with Iran 'is in none of our interests'

France warns of the danger of unilateral action

Germany warns of 'dangerous escalation'

Israel stands alone in praising Trump