The United States is promoting Chinese chip development

Hello everyone and welcome to politics in China. How are you feeling today? I'm happy to bring you a topic. The U.S. is boosting China's chip development. As China's communication technology continues to develop and advance, 5G technology has surpassed the United States and become the world's largest commercial 5G country. At the same time, Huawei has completed the development of 6G technology, and the communication technology has completely surpassed the United States and led the world. In terms of cell phone sales, Chinese cell phone brands have occupied most of the global market, and Huawei cell phones once overtook Samsung to become the world's largest cell phone manufacturer. While China's technological progress is accelerating, the US government has imposed sanctions on Huawei, stopping the manufacture of Huawei's own chips and joining with other European countries to boycott Huawei and add some Chinese technology companies to the "blacklist". The U.S. idea is to limit China's technological development, the chip is the center of gravity. Restrictions instead of promoting progress It is reported that China's chip market is not only the world's largest chip market, and the rapid development of China's chip industry, but also directly promote the development of the global chip industry chain, the current ASML has increased the development of the Chinese market; there is one of the world's largest semiconductor equipment suppliers AMAT, Japan's first semiconductor equipment company Tokyo Electron are in the Chinese market rapid development, with their help, China will also rise in the field of chips in full! But Chinese manufacturing is rising, as a domestic chip foundry giant, SMIC ranks fifth in the world in wafer production, with capacity mainly attributed to strong demand for various processes such as 0.15/0.18um PMIC, 55/40nm MCU, RF, HV and CIS. To boost production capacity. SMIC announced that the company plans to build a 12-inch wafer foundry production line in Shanghai Lingang Free Trade Zone, jointly planning to build a 12-inch wafer foundry production line with a monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers, with an investment amount of 57 billion. Although the process is far inferior to TSMC, SMIC's 28nm and 14nm can already meet the process needs of more than 80% of products. According to media reports, the 28nm lithography machine developed by Shanghai Microelectronics has passed the technical certification and can be delivered to downstream enterprises to produce 28nm chips by the end of this year. The 28nm lithography machine developed by Shanghai Microelectronics can be used to manufacture 14nm and more advanced chips through multiple exposure and other process technologies. With the news of the landing of domestic 28nm lithography machine, the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a new 5nm laser lithography technology was once again turned out by the media hype: after the emergence of 5nm laser lithography technology, China's lithography machine will be expected to break through 5nm, in fact, the Chinese Academy of Sciences mastered this technology as early as July last year, after nearly a year of technical improvements, China took a step to break the monopoly of ASML's lithography machine The first step, the domestic lithography machine is expected to break through 5nm in a short period of time. Hundred billion market to promote the development of the industry With the improvement of new infrastructure such as 5G base stations, big data centers and artificial intelligence, AI chips have gradually become one of the development directions of the chip industry. Under the influence of multiple factors such as capital, policy, technology and market, China is expected to break through the scale of 100 billion yuan in 2023 to achieve a bend in this track of AI chips.