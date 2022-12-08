The United States is concerned about the harassment and arrest of opposition activists

Online deskPublished: 07 Dec 22. 21:16 | Update: 07 Dec 22. 21:20The United States has expressed concern over the harassment and arrest of opposition political leaders and activists in Bangladesh. The country's Foreign Office spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing in Washington on Tuesday local time that his country is concerned about the crackdown on peaceful gatherings of opposition parties."We call on all political parties to respect the rule of law and refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," Ned Price said.Ned Price also said, "We call on the government to ensure that no political party or candidate can be threatened, incited, or used to cause violence against another party or candidate."Regarding the impartial elections in Bangladesh, the spokesperson of the US State Department said, 'To organize a meaningful election, candidates must be given the opportunity to communicate with voters without violence, harassment, and fear. At the same time, I encourage the government to ensure a full, transparent and impartial investigation into the incidents of violence and exemplary punishment of those responsible for these incidents.In response to a question, the spokesperson of the US State Department said, "We are aware of the case filed under the Digital Security Act against three people, including Pinaki Bhattacharya. We have made our concerns about this law clear. We have also dealt with this in our human rights report. There has also been an open discussion with the Bangladesh government about our concerns.