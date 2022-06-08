The United States has no qualms about the winner in the national election: US Ambassador

Ittefaq reportPublished: 06 June 2022, 15:50After the meeting, US Ambassador Peter Haas spoke to reporters. Photo: IttefaqUS Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that the United States does not have any worries about who will win the next tenth election. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting between Peter Haas and the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (June 8th).The US ambassador said, "The United States is not thinking about who will win the next tenth election in Bangladesh. But the United States wants free and fair national elections in the future. "The diplomat in the US hopes that this time there will be a political compromise in the participatory election.The Election Commission (EC) has resumed dialogue with various quarters after the Eid break ahead of the forthcoming 12th National Assembly elections. On June 9, the constitutional body will meet with representatives of election observers.At 11 am on this day, 32 representatives from 116 election observer organizations registered with the EC were invited for dialogue in the conference room of the election building in Agargaon.Earlier, on March 13 and 22 and April 7 and 18, the EC had conducted dialogues with prominent academics and intellectuals, civil society, print media editors / senior journalists and electronic media chief executive / chief news editor / senior journalists, respectively.