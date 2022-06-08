What's new

The United States has no qualms about the winner in the national election: US Ambassador

The United States has no qualms about the winner in the national election: US Ambassador
Ittefaq report
Published: 06 June 2022, 15:50
জাতীয় নির্বাচনে কে বিজয়ী হবে তা নিয়ে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মাথা ব্যথা নেই: মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত

আগামী দশম নির্বাচনে কে বিজয়ী হবে তা নিয়ে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মাথা ব্যথা নেই বলে জানিয়েছেন বাংলাদেশে নিযুক্ত মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত পিটার হাস। বুধবার (৮ জুন) নির্বাচন...
1654682775380.png


After the meeting, US Ambassador Peter Haas spoke to reporters. Photo: Ittefaq

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that the United States does not have any worries about who will win the next tenth election. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting between Peter Haas and the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (June 8th).

The US ambassador said, "The United States is not thinking about who will win the next tenth election in Bangladesh. But the United States wants free and fair national elections in the future. "

The diplomat in the US hopes that this time there will be a political compromise in the participatory election.

EC dialogue with election observers on June 9
The Election Commission (EC) has resumed dialogue with various quarters after the Eid break ahead of the forthcoming 12th National Assembly elections. On June 9, the constitutional body will meet with representatives of election observers.

At 11 am on this day, 32 representatives from 116 election observer organizations registered with the EC were invited for dialogue in the conference room of the election building in Agargaon.

Earlier, on March 13 and 22 and April 7 and 18, the EC had conducted dialogues with prominent academics and intellectuals, civil society, print media editors / senior journalists and electronic media chief executive / chief news editor / senior journalists, respectively.
 

