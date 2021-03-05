The United States hardens its stance on Saudi Arabia: Each arms deal will be approved separately

The SC said: During the election campaign, they used to say we will completely cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia..



And now there has been mitigation: each arms deal will be approved separately.. HaHaHa!



The Democratic administration does not miss or mind selling any weapons to KSA..



Most of the kingdom’s huge weapons' deals have been signed with the Democrats without any objection

eventhough With talk about the intensity of their opposition to the Kingdom..HaHa..

its means you have no idea about USA . learn from others please . this is how things started in diplomacy .let me explain you our own experiencefirst it was US president to give us certificate before buying armsafter 10 years it was US foreign secretory to give us certificatelast 10 years south Asian secretory of foreign office was the one .they have downgraded KSA allot in just few weeks . what KSA need is to massive purchases look on other sides from now . its not matter of laughing . until just few years ago USA was nto able to say a single word to KSA and no one can dare to fire a RPG on ksa . and look where situation is today . its massive decline .