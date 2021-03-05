What's new

The United States hardens its stance on Saudi Arabia: Each arms deal will be approved separately

The SC

The SC

Going forward, the United States will discuss arms sales to Saudi Arabia on the basis of a separate discussion and examination of each deal separately, all in the usual channels of the National Security Council. Leads the evaluation and study of every proposed arms transfer. This is how it should be performed. Bids will be examined on a transaction-by-transaction basis, and each will be discussed on a case-by-case basis. "


President Biden has already announced the cessation of US support for Saudi military operations in Yemen, and has also stopped selling some smart bombs to the kingdom. By 2020, the defense budget for the ninth largest force in the world was - $ 48.5 billion, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Thus, Saudi Arabia's defense budget is larger than that of South Korea, Italy, Canada, Australia and Brazil.



The SC

The SC

During the election campaign, they used to say we will completely cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia..

And now there has been mitigation: each arms deal will be approved separately.. HaHaHa!

The Democratic administration does not miss or mind selling any weapons to KSA..

Most of the kingdom’s huge weapons' deals have been signed with the Democrats without any objection..despite talk about the intensity of their opposition to the Kingdom..HaHa..

We will stop the deals .. No, we will suspend .. No no we will sell, but we will stress..
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

its means you have no idea about USA . learn from others please . this is how things started in diplomacy .
let me explain you our own experience
first it was US president to give us certificate before buying arms
after 10 years it was US foreign secretory to give us certificate
last 10 years south Asian secretory of foreign office was the one .

they have downgraded KSA allot in just few weeks . what KSA need is to massive purchases look on other sides from now . its not matter of laughing . until just few years ago USA was nto able to say a single word to KSA and no one can dare to fire a RPG on ksa . and look where situation is today . its massive decline .
 
