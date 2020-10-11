The United States Donates 100 Ventilators to Vietnam to Respond to COVID-19 - Viet Nam English News and Press Release on Viet Nam about Contributions, Health and Epidemic; published on 09 Oct 2020 by USAID

On September 30, the U.S. Government through USAID, donated 100 brand-new ventilators to Vietnam to support its ongoing response to COVID-19.The handover ceremony was attended by Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, recently retired USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Michael Greene, Acting Minister of Health Dr. Nguyen Thanh Long, and National Lung Hospital Director Dr. Nguyen Viet Nhung. The American-produced ventilators are compact, deployable, and provide Vietnam with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.“The world is impressed by Vietnam’s strategy and proactive measures in tackling COVID-19,” said Ambassador Kritenbrink, “but this serious disease remains a threat in Vietnam and the world. Building on the strong relationship between our countries over the last 25 years, the U.S. Government is pleased to support our friends in Vietnam with this donation of ventilators to fight the coronavirus.”So What: The ventilators complement USAID’s $9.5 million assistance to Vietnam to support its fight against the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, build laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, as well as support private sector recovery by mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the Vietnamese economy.