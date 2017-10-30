The United States Cancels Duty Free Trade Facilities in 3 Countries

The move by the United States will hit Ethiopia's textile industry, which makes clothing for several international fashion brands.

The United States has suspended duty-free trade with three African countries, Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea, for alleged human rights abuses.The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, local time.It said the three countries had been removed from the list for violating trade facilitation conditions under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.Under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the United States facilitates duty-free trade on exports to sub-Saharan African countries. That is why some conditions have to be met regarding the political environment and the human rights situation.The statement added: "The Biden-Harris administration is deeply concerned about the unconstitutional change of government in Guinea and Mali and the internationally recognized human rights violations in the conflict in northern Ethiopia."The embassies of the three countries in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.President Joe Biden said last November that Ethiopia's duty-free trade could be revoked due to human rights violations in the Tigris region. In the wake of the recent military coup, the same steps could be taken in the case of Mali and Guinea.