The United States announces the supply of F-35s to the UAE





Washington will sell F-35 fighters to the Emirates without Israel objecting to that, and Gantz confirms that America will provide Israel with an advanced weapons system



​

23 October 2020The United States is providing F-35 fighters to the UAE without Israel objecting to that. A joint statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on this subject did not refer to these aircraft, but rather referred to them as a specific weapons system.According to the statement, after Gantz’s return from Washington, he presented the prime minister with the agreement he signed with his US counterpart, Mark Esper, to ensure Israel's military supremacy, and the defense minister confirmed that Israel would be provided with advanced weapons systems, which would significantly enhance our military capabilities over the coming decades. Gantz added that he was informed during his visit to the United States that the US administration will soon inform Congress of its intention to provide the UAE with a specific weapons system.The prime minister and defense minister agreed that there was no place to oppose this move because the United States had pledged to continue to ensure Israel's qualitative edge. The Prime Minister’s Office also made it clear that the new understandings were not part of the peace agreement with Abu Dhabi and that they were circulated only a month ago.