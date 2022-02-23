What's new

THE UNITED STATES AND PAKISTAN MODERNIZE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCEDURES FOR PHARMACEUTICALS

THE UNITED STATES AND PAKISTAN MODERNIZE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCEDURES FOR PHARMACEUTICALS​

125b.jpg



Islamabad, February 23, 2022: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in partnership with the U.S. government, launched an innovative online platform to digitize pharmaceutical imports and exports that will increase efficiency, transparency, and accountability. The system will improve the business environment for the pharmaceutical industry, and support Pakistan’s efforts to attract investment in the sector.

The new digital system, developed by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Global Health Supply Chain program, expedites the import and export licensing and certification functions of pharmaceutical products. The digital system also generates electronic certificates with a barcode authentication that reduce time, cut costs, and enable pharmaceutical products to move more easily through the supply chain.

“I applaud this positive step to develop the pharmaceutical industry and introduce international standards for medicine quality assurance systems,” said USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen. “The Online Import and Export System is a positive signal for DRAP’s effectiveness as a central regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Pakistan.”

“I thank USAID for helping the Government of Pakistan with the digitization, leading to ease of doing business for the pharmaceutical industry as the Prime Minister envisioned. DRAP now has re-engineered the software and business processes to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability,” said the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, at the handover ceremony of the Online Import and Export System on February 23, 2022.

The U.S.-Pakistan partnership to improve the lives of Pakistanis spans 75 years. This partnership has resulted in great achievements and accomplishments, ranging from responding to calamities to providing employment opportunities and strengthening governance and public service delivery systems.
For more information on USAID assistance programs in Pakistan, please click on: https://www.usaid.gov/pakistan

 

