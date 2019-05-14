The United Arab Emirates has officially lifted the economic boycott of Israel

August 29, 2020ShareThe President of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa Ben-Zayed al-Nahian, has signed a presidential order to lift the economic boycott of Israel, the country’s official news agency reported today (Saturday). The removal of the boycott will allow for commercial and financial agreements between the two countries. The repeal of the boycott of Israel law will allow the signing of commercial or financial transactions with Israeli companies or individuals, as well as allow the free import of Israeli goods to the United Arab Emirates.Ben-Zayed issued the decree canceling the boycott, 48 hours before the arrival of an Israeli delegation in which some of the directors of government ministries will take part, to discuss agreements between the two countries as part of the normalization process. United States Jared Kushner This will be the first commercial flight in history between the two countries.The purpose of the visit, headed by the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, is to promote normalization between the two countries on issues such as aviation and tourism, trade, economy and finance, health, energy, security and more.