The unipololar moment is over. When will the US get it?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
The unipololar moment is over. When will the US get it?
These former Global South leaders don’t mince words when it comes to America’s diminishing leadership and the “rules based order.”
NOVEMBER 15, 2022

There was no mincing of words yesterday from former Global South leaders who see Washington’s unipolar leadership of the world diminishing and hypocrisy where the United States sees rules.

Speaking at yesterday’s Quincy Institute panel on the Global South and the “Rules-Based Order,” South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor compared the West’s response to Russia to the West’s treatment of Palestine, saying “when it comes to Palestinians…the same international law does not apply.”

Meanwhile, Brazil’s former foreign minister, Celso Amorim, came out against the double standards of the U.S.-backed “rules-based order,” stating, “I saw the rules being changed all the time, and they are still being changed now.”

And former Singaporean diplomat, Kishore Mahbubani, shared no love for President Biden’s framework of democracy versus autocracy, calling it a “simplistic black and white division of the world which is multicolored and so different.”

These statements point to the emergence of a new non-alignment within the Global South, a counterpoint to America’s typical posture of world leadership. Of course, these are not popular views in Washington, but that is precisely the point — if prominent leaders in the fastest growing regions don’t buy into the Western consensus, can the United States really maintain its global position for long?

Despite the National Security Strategy’s recent declaration that “the post-Cold War era is definitively over,” the United States is still unwilling to state what the international system has become in its wake: increasingly multipolar.

Rather than rethinking first order assumptions about foreign policy, the United States appears destined to press on its quest for global hegemony — committing thousands of troops to Europe, preparing for a “strategic competition” with China in the Indo-Pacific, and rubber stamping a bloated military budget.

Unfortunately, as yesterday’s panelists revealed, the rest of the world is unlikely to join in any U.S. crusade to “defend democracy” or line up to support a “rules-based order”: a phrase riddled with too many inconsistencies to remain credible.

In responding to the war in Ukraine, the Global South has been reluctant to endorse the West’s view. That is not to suggest that Global South nations support Russia’s unjust and brutal invasion. Most do see Russia’s actions as a breach of international law and have spoken against Russia’s wanton violence towards civilians. A majority of nations either voted for or at least abstained from a motion at the United Nations criticizing Russia’s flimsy annexations in eastern Ukraine.

But beyond procedural UN votes, as the Quincy Institute’s Sarang Shidore noted recently, the war looks fundamentally different in Sao Paulo, New Delhi, and Johannesburg.

The problem facing policymakers in Washington is simple: if the United States cannot hope to rally the Global South to take action beyond mild verbal recriminations following an obvious violation of international law, how can it hope to succeed in “strategic competition” or in winning influence in the world’s most populous regions?

As a new QI brief by Shidore has laid out, if Washington has any hope of winning over the Global South, it must come to terms with the non-aligned posture of many states. Centering U.S. grand strategy on “strategic competition” and making states pick a side, through onerous tools such as secondary sanctions, will only push them toward Beijing or Moscow. Showing up as a partner for greater trade, investment, and innovation may be more effective. The United States should also look to reform the international system by enhancing the importance of the G20 and pursuing a more inclusive UN Security Council – an idea Washington has proposed for decades.

But before any of this can occur, the United States would have to admit the obvious — the age of unipolarity is over, the world will not accept rules made in Washington, and that developing nations are once again charting their own course. If it fails to do so, it is doomed to pursue a grandiose vision of the world that will neither enhance the security of Americans, nor improve the lives of billions of citizens in the Global South.

jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
responsiblestatecraft.org

The unipololar moment is over. When will the US get it? - Responsible Statecraft

We do get it

That's why we are actively arming India, Japan, South Korea and Philippine to their teeth. Have fun facing 4 different potential enemy instead of one lol.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
We do get it

That's why we are actively arming India, Japan, South Korea and Philippine to their teeth. Have fun facing 4 different potential enemy instead of one lol.
LOl, wait and see if they will fight for you, you think you are using them and they believe they are using you, there's no true loyalty between them. I actually always suspect that Japan is using China-US tension as a good opportunity to shake off US control, US bombed them, Japanese always remember it and wait the chance to pay back.
 
zhxy

zhxy

Mar 15, 2020
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
China (Shu) and Russia (Wu) against US (Wei)

In the end, all three countries failed, because they did not realize the real enemy lurking in the dark.

"The mantis catches the cicada, the Yellow sparrow comes after"
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
LOl, wait and see if they will fight for you, you think you are using them and they believe they are using you, there's no true loyalty between them. I actually always suspect that Japan is using China-US tension as an good opportunity to shake off US control, US bombed them, they always remember and wait the chance to pay back.
They won't, that's why we armed them to their teeth so they will fight YOU when you bully them.

Dude, if you have a brain you will know if US is no longer be depends upon by the South Korean, Japan, Philippine, India or Taiwan or even Vietnam. They will want to arm themselves to the teeth.

You don't have a land dispute with the US, you have one with Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Philippine and major beef with Taiwan. I am pretty sure the moment US step off from being world sole power, US will sell weapon like crazy to any of these state I mentioned. Again, have fun deal with that lol

Or do you really think if country like Japan don't have US base anymore, they will become your bitch?? LOL..
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
khansaheeb said:
The same dogs you are feeding will bite you one day.
Again, we are not the one that have beef with Japan (well, WW2 is almost 100 years old now), South Korea, Vietnam (well, we did, but that's 70 years old) or with India, China did with all of them.

I mean, seriously, do you think if US leave Japan, South Korea and Philippine and more or less relinquish involvement in India. They would just go quietly and went into submission to the great China? And resolve everything on Chinese favor??

I mean, once we are gone, we are gone, we got no beef with anyone but China, which mean if we leave, China will have all the beef toward all those country in Asia, and they will all be armed to their teeth. Imagine China have to face off with 4 Ukraine style enemy, instead of 1 Russia.

Don't forget, country like Japan and South Korea only spending 1 to 1.5% of their GDP on defence because there is US bases in their country, when US leave, they aren't going to just spend 1 or 1.5% of their GDP on their defence anymore. They will most likely double that, or even triple that in order to survive Chinese military ambition.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
They won't, that's why we armed them to their teeth so they will fight YOU when you bully them.

Dude, if you have a brain you will know if US is no longer be depends upon by the South Korean, Japan, Philippine, India or Taiwan or even Vietnam. They will want to arm themselves to the teeth.

You don't have a land dispute with the US, you have one with Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Philippine and major beef with Taiwan. I am pretty sure the moment US step off from being world sole power, US will sell weapon like crazy to any of these state I mentioned. Again, have fun deal with that lol

Or do you really think if country like Japan don't have US base anymore, they will become your bitch?? LOL..
They are actullay using you, China is never an aggressive nation like US in nature, they are fully aware of it, they just like to bleed you dry to their advantage, I guess you should also notice that they are also trying to cultivate better relations with China and their foreign policies are not in sync with US, China is the biggest trading partner of all of them, you can live in you delusion that they will risk their necks for you, we'll see.
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
They are actullay using you, China is never an aggressive nation like US in nature, they are fully aware of it, they just like to bleed you dry to their advantage, I guess you should also notice that they are also trying to cultivate better relations with China and their foreign policies are not in sync with US, China is the biggest trading partner of all of them, you can live in you delusion that they will risk their necks for you, we'll see.
Well, tell that to them and see if they believe you??

Again, you are free to believe whatever you want, but if you think Japan or South Korea or India or even Taiwan WILL NOT armed to their teeth after US is gone? You are either super naive or you are just lying to yourselves.

They are cultviating good relationship with China because US is protecting them, you are talking about a time when US no longer protect them. That is going to be different.

For example, how do you think Senkaku Island dispute will end? Do you think when US left, Japan would just hand over the island to you?? LOL

They won't fight for us, but they will fight for themselves. And any thinking other than that is just naive and delusional.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,137
-12
95,111
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
Again, you are free to believe whatever you want, but if you think Japan or South Korea or India or even Taiwan WILL NOT armed to their teeth after US is gone? You are either super naive or you are just lying to yourselves.
Of course they will arm themselves, China also does it, can't blame anyone if they do, but they do it for themselve, not for US. US can't count them to fight for US, they are not stupid.
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
Of course they will arm themselves, China also does it, can't blame anyone if they do, but they do it for themselve, not for US. US can't count them to fight for US, they are not stupid.
@Viet come check this out. Seems like Mr Beijing here think if US leave Asia, Vietnam will just leave the South China Sea dispute and be Chinese bitches.

And you did not answer my question by the way
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jhungary said:
Again, we are not the one that have beef with Japan (well, WW2 is almost 100 years old now), South Korea, Vietnam (well, we did, but that's 70 years old) or with India, China did with all of them.

I mean, seriously, do you think if US leave Japan, South Korea and Philippine and more or less relinquish involvement in India. They would just go quietly and went into submission to the great China? And resolve everything on Chinese favor??

I mean, once we are gone, we are gone, we got no beef with anyone but China, which mean if we leave, China will have all the beef toward all those country in Asia, and they will all be armed to their teeth. Imagine China have to face off with 4 Ukraine style enemy, instead of 1 Russia.

Don't forget, country like Japan and South Korea only spending 1 to 1.5% of their GDP on defence because there is US bases in their country, when US leave, they aren't going to just spend 1 or 1.5% of their GDP on their defence anymore. They will most likely double that, or even triple that in order to survive Chinese military ambition.
There is no conflict amongst them except what is in your mind. They are playing along , just greedy for the arms. US needs to look inwardly and sort out it's deteriorating foundation and consolidate itself for 50 years.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
They won't fight for us, but they will fight for themselves. And any thinking other than that is just naive and delusional.
Hundreds of territorial disputes exist around the world today, but not every dispute will certainly lead to a war, China is not a warlike nation in states, our psyche is to get rich, live and comfortable life and doing business with everyone.
 

