The unipololar moment is over. When will the US get it?

khansaheeb said: The same dogs you are feeding will bite you one day. Click to expand...

Again, we are not the one that have beef with Japan (well, WW2 is almost 100 years old now), South Korea, Vietnam (well, we did, but that's 70 years old) or with India, China did with all of them.I mean, seriously, do you think if US leave Japan, South Korea and Philippine and more or less relinquish involvement in India. They would just go quietly and went into submission to the great China? And resolve everything on Chinese favor??I mean, once we are gone, we are gone, we got no beef with anyone but China, which mean if we leave, China will have all the beef toward all those country in Asia, and they will all be armed to their teeth. Imagine China have to face off with 4 Ukraine style enemy, instead of 1 Russia.Don't forget, country like Japan and South Korea only spending 1 to 1.5% of their GDP on defence because there is US bases in their country, when US leave, they aren't going to just spend 1 or 1.5% of their GDP on their defence anymore. They will most likely double that, or even triple that in order to survive Chinese military ambition.