What is interesting is that Iqbal [1930] and Rehmat Ali [1933] both enunciated the exact form of Pakistan we have today - a federation ofunjab,fghania [K-Pk],ashmir,indh, Balochi. In this scheme there is no Bangla. Therefore in 1947 when Bangla was included it wasconsistent with the original blueprint. But history has funny of correcting aberrations. In 1971 Pakistanto it's orginal blueprint as espoused by Sir Allama Iqbal in 1930 and Rehmat Ali in 1933.