The unbearable hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s crackdown on peaceful US protests after supporting Hong Kong’s

Yonden Lhatoo says the very people who condemned the slightest move to restore law and order during Hong Kong’s social unrest are now unleashing a massive show of force on Americans protesting against racism

Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army help clear roadblocks in Kowloon Tong in November last year. Photo: Edmond So



US President Donald Trump holds a Bible in front of St John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House. Photo: DPA