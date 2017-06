King Salman, by elevating his son, the 31 years Mohammed Bin Salman, or MBS, as Crown Prince, may actually have signed MBS’s death warrant, leading to the downfall of the Al Saud regime!Whether this will remain undisputed or challenged overtly or covertly, by others, Royal, non-royal and the highly militant jihadists, is a question mark. There are unconfirmed reports of serious infighting amongst the Royal family. It’s MBS’s ascent into Chaos!Then there is the second Prince. Mohammed Bin Zayed, (MBZ) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of UAE. His elder brother, the current President, Khalifa Bin Zayed, who suffered a stroke in January 2014 has not been seen in public, since.My view it will be challenged and increasingly so from within the Saudi establishment. Despite all the power that MBS has, the politics of patronage by previous kings and decades of loyalties from their cliques will eventually result in an inevitable showdown.But hugely worrying, is the potential for greater instability and heightened conflict in the Region. And the two main antagonists, Iran and Saudi Arabia, getting ready for a series of destabilizing events, triggered by this fresh prince and the total chaos that will inevitably follow MBS’s departure and the end of the Al Saud ruling regime! One shudder’s to think of the post-Al Saud anarchy and violence! But this, to me, clearly is the beginning of the end!Read more: Economic ramifications of gulf crisis Then there is the second Prince. Mohammed Bin Zayed, (MBZ) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of UAE. His elder brother, the current President, Khalifa Bin Zayed, who suffered a stroke in January 2014 has not been seen in public, since.MBZ is a major supporter of the Al Saud in their battle against Iran, and the prime interlocutor in bringing Israel and Saudi Arabia, closer. UAE already has strong, warm and friendly relations with Israel, just short of formal diplomatic ties. It’s their insurance policy against their common enemy, Iran and the perceived existential threat from them.Were the Saudi regime to fall, the next likely domino after Bahrain would be the Al Nahyan of UAE. Kuwait may survive because of its fairly robust democratic framework and Qatar and Oman, likely much later. Qatar because of US troops presence, but were the USA to change policy, Qatar would fall in months. Oman, much longer, because it’s likely moving towards a Constitutional monarchy.Read more: Gulf crisis ties global soccer governance into knots In the next 5 years, the landscape of Monarchist Middle East will change dramatically!The third Prince to make up the threesome is the ruler of Qatar, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Though technically not a Prince, he behaves like the other two, trying to punch well above his weight and all three attempting to stave off the inevitable demise of their monarchies. He deposed his father, Sheikh Hamad, in a palace coup, politely described as an “abdication” in his favor.Another common national interest binding the Saudis and the Emiratis are their deep animosity for the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (MB). This despite the safe haven, Saudi Arabia provided to them in the mid 60’s, when they were fleeing Gamal Nasser’s crackdown and their leader, Syed Qutb was hanged. But the MB members, such as Mohammed Qutb, brother of Syed Qutb, who relocated to Saudi Arabia, along with many others laid the seeds of Al Qaeda, which called for the overthrow of the Saudi regime. Ayman Al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden, and others were the product of this indoctrination!UAE got a big scare in January 2013, when they uncovered and arrested 11 Egyptians, many long-term residents of the UAE and 94 Emirati citizens, all member of a UAE-based Al Islah party, with ties to the MB in Egypt. They were charged with conspiring to overthrow the ruling Al Nahyan monarchy and replace it with an Islamist government. This sent shock waves within the ruling Nahyan, fearing an Iranian or Egyptian type upheaval to overthrow them. They subsequently heavily funded and supported the anti-Morsi uprising, which leads to the Sisi coup.Read more: Gulf crisis: A cash cow for the United States? The third Prince to make up the threesome is the ruler of Qatar, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Though technically not a Prince, he behaves like the other two, trying to punch well above his weight and all three attempting to stave off the inevitable demise of their monarchies. He deposed his father, Sheikh Hamad, in a palace coup, politely described as an “abdication” in his favor.