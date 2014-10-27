THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO CAMOUFLAGE PATTERNS

Wh en talking about military and tactical equipment, the topic of camouflage comes up sooner or later. One could go through the entire history of mankind, from every day hunting and survival, to the long history of wars and conflicts itself. But when it comes to printed camouflage on uniforms, the focus quickly shifts to the 20th and 21st century. That’s why I want to write about some milestones in the history of camouflage, with a focus on “western” patterns.