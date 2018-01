Dude what? I can't believe you just made a parallel between Miss Universe and the World Strongest Man. Do you know how the competition works? Yes, plenty of women are more beautiful than Miss Universe winners, but with the WSM you need to prove your strength level at local, then regional and then the national heats. You then go on to a continent final before you are given a place in the WSM heat. Everyone has a fair shot and you don't need a special invite.I have no idea what you mean about searching for a bigger person in the USA.. British men are taller than their US counterparts, but less heavy in fat mass. The US had Brian Shaw competing who has won the competition four times, so their very best competed.Oh my God, now you're going on about school? Seriously are you confused? Read the start of this post again. If you are serious about strength sports you would compete. Building even a rudimentary level of strength takes time and effort, so therefore they would give it their all if given a chance. The assertion you are making that there is someone hidden away in the depths of the world's caves or mountains who can beat Eddie, Brian or Hafþór is just plain ridiculous and you have no evidence or proof of this.Also the NBA isn't comparable, due to the inherent advantages the US has in the sport. This is based off pure strength, which requires no league, no scouts and no specialist training area as such as so forth.He's the world's strongest man and you make no sense.