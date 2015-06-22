The Ukraine-Eastern Europe situation - The US deploys Nukes in Eastern Europe

Alot of people confidently said they would simply fold with tail between their legs but I was one of the few who saw it otherwise and analysed the situation much more grounded.



Despite this being Putin's redlines they don't want to cede any territories to Russia than it already has including Ukraine not even couple of meters of Ukraine because they know if that happens it could end them and their whole influence Ukraine could be where they eventually take a fall because in that case Russia would gain influence over Europe but now placing nukes in Eastern Europe escalates and heightens Russia's alertness realizing this is only a matter of eventuality it won't happen now but down the line it is unavoidable just like the battle of Talas Russia is pushing Westward and they are pushing Eastward whomever takes influence over Ukraine will become the overlord of Europe or in this case they wanna retain that influence not giving it to Russia or simply put not allowing the Russians.



This will anger Russia even further and might make them even more determined to flatline Ukraine and escalates the situation even further. This upsets Kremlin and it will be interesting to see how Russia will react to this but they will react to this. Russia has zero intention of letting Ukraine go that easily what they believe to be Kievan Rus