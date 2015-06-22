What's new

The Ukraine-Eastern Europe situation - The US deploys Nukes in Eastern Europe

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,795
-7
4,403
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

19 Nov, 2021 12:10




Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, has urged member states to remain committed to plans that see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the military bloc’s eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia.

In a speech at the German Atlantic Association on Friday, Stoltenberg said the move was necessary because of the threat purportedly posed by Moscow. “Our aim is a world free of nuclear weapons,” he said, “but as long as others have them, NATO must have them too.”

According to him, “Russia carries out aggressive actions, it interferes in other countries’ affairs” and the country has “invested significantly in military capabilities, including new, advanced nuclear weapons”


“The nuclear weapons we share in NATO provide European Allies with an effective nuclear umbrella. This, of course, also includes our eastern Allies and they are an important signal of Allied unity against any nuclear-armed adversary,” he added. “So NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements are of particular importance for Europe.”

The US-led bloc’s internal weapons-sharing policy is a core part of its plans for nuclear deterrence against countries like Russia and China, expanding the coverage of its nuclear warheads without requiring supposedly non-nuclear nations to produce them themselves.

However, with Germany preparing for a new government after the imminent departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, there had been fears Berlin would decline to purchase a new fleet of aircraft capable of launching atomic weapons, to replace its aging warplanes. However, Stoltenberg said he was confident the country would remain part of the pact because it offers Germany “a seat at the table.”

Responding to the NATO boss’ speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the country would refuse to turn a blind eye to major “provocations” by the bloc and by EU nations.

In December last year, Lavrov’s deputy, Sergey Ryabkov, blasted the arrangements, saying that they make conflicts more likely to happen. According to him, Moscow “hopes that the US will stop ‘sharing’ nuclear weapons with its allies, and stop deploying nuclear weapons in countries that do not possess such weapons… Obviously, this leads to destabilization and, in addition, new risks appear.”

However, he was optimistic about the prospect of avoiding atomic armageddon, emphasizing that “a nuclear war cannot be won… Russia is ready to cooperate in reversing this state of affairs.”

www.rt.com

NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, has urged member states to remain committed to plans that see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the military bloc’s eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,101
0
1,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Alot of people confidently said they would simply fold with tail between their legs but I was one of the few who saw it otherwise and analysed the situation much more grounded.

Despite this being Putin's redlines they don't want to cede any territories to Russia than it already has including Ukraine not even couple of meters of Ukraine because they know if that happens it could end them and their whole influence Ukraine could be where they eventually take a fall because in that case Russia would gain influence over Europe but now placing nukes in Eastern Europe escalates and heightens Russia's alertness realizing this is only a matter of eventuality it won't happen now but down the line it is unavoidable just like the battle of Talas Russia is pushing Westward and they are pushing Eastward whomever takes influence over Ukraine will become the overlord of Europe or in this case they wanna retain that influence not giving it to Russia or simply put not allowing the Russians.

This will anger Russia even further and might make them even more determined to flatline Ukraine and escalates the situation even further. This upsets Kremlin and it will be interesting to see how Russia will react to this but they will react to this. Russia has zero intention of letting Ukraine go that easily what they believe to be Kievan Rus
 
Last edited:
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,541
2
11,128
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Titanium100 said:
NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

19 Nov, 2021 12:10




Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, has urged member states to remain committed to plans that see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the military bloc’s eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia.

In a speech at the German Atlantic Association on Friday, Stoltenberg said the move was necessary because of the threat purportedly posed by Moscow. “Our aim is a world free of nuclear weapons,” he said, “but as long as others have them, NATO must have them too.”

According to him, “Russia carries out aggressive actions, it interferes in other countries’ affairs” and the country has “invested significantly in military capabilities, including new, advanced nuclear weapons”


“The nuclear weapons we share in NATO provide European Allies with an effective nuclear umbrella. This, of course, also includes our eastern Allies and they are an important signal of Allied unity against any nuclear-armed adversary,” he added. “So NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements are of particular importance for Europe.”

The US-led bloc’s internal weapons-sharing policy is a core part of its plans for nuclear deterrence against countries like Russia and China, expanding the coverage of its nuclear warheads without requiring supposedly non-nuclear nations to produce them themselves.

However, with Germany preparing for a new government after the imminent departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, there had been fears Berlin would decline to purchase a new fleet of aircraft capable of launching atomic weapons, to replace its aging warplanes. However, Stoltenberg said he was confident the country would remain part of the pact because it offers Germany “a seat at the table.”

Responding to the NATO boss’ speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the country would refuse to turn a blind eye to major “provocations” by the bloc and by EU nations.

In December last year, Lavrov’s deputy, Sergey Ryabkov, blasted the arrangements, saying that they make conflicts more likely to happen. According to him, Moscow “hopes that the US will stop ‘sharing’ nuclear weapons with its allies, and stop deploying nuclear weapons in countries that do not possess such weapons… Obviously, this leads to destabilization and, in addition, new risks appear.”

However, he was optimistic about the prospect of avoiding atomic armageddon, emphasizing that “a nuclear war cannot be won… Russia is ready to cooperate in reversing this state of affairs.”

www.rt.com

NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, has urged member states to remain committed to plans that see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the military bloc’s eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
Click to expand...

I see RT is again putting fake spins into a situation to create a deliberate misinfo.

Please dont quote RT on such matters. It is clearly garbage posts .. if it was paper may be good for soviet toilet paper. hey... Sputnik was really a good readers digest equivalent -
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,864
7
5,879
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Russia makes a single move on Ukraine watch Royal Navy make mince meat of those Soviet floating junk

a single Astute Class would wipe the floor with Russia

not only that Finland, Sweden and Norway will open a second front on Russia

small country's with extremely high end technology will ensure Russia does not make any stupid mistakes
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,101
0
1,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
Russia makes a single move on Ukraine watch Royal Navy make mince meat of those Soviet floating junk

a single Astute Class would wipe the floor with Russia

not only that Finland, Sweden and Norway will open a second front on Russia

small country's with extremely high end technology will ensure Russia does not make any stupid mistakes
Click to expand...
Sweden and norway are extremely weak they won't even fight because their armies is non-existent a Russian policy force would roll over them.. Finland is somewhat good but very tiny and only in defensive
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Solomon2
US Nukes Could Soon Return to Europe
Replies
1
Views
427
Galad
G
nangyale
Turkey Breaks Out in Jarablus as Fear and Loathing Grip Europe
Replies
8
Views
1K
damm1t
damm1t
H
US beating nuclear war drums
Replies
8
Views
951
boomslang
boomslang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom