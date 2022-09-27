The UK has far less forex reserve than Bangladesh​

September 27, 2022 9:57 AMRecently, there has been some concern among businessmen, economists, bankers and other stakeholders about the declining foreign exchange (Forex) reserves of Bangladesh, but statistics show that the country’s reserve is in a stronger position than many economically sound countries in the world.A comparative analysis by Dhaka Tribune revealed that while the reserves of the United Kingdom (UK)-- one of the economic powers of the world, have the strength to bear only one and a half months of its export expenses while Bangladesh’s reserves can cover six months of import bill.The latest data analysis of Bangladesh Bank and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) shows that the country's import expenditure has been decreasing over the last few months due to various initiatives by the government.Last Sunday (September 25), Bangladesh Bank's reserves stood at $36.85 billion, whereas, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, UK reserves at the end of August were £108 billion.The import cost of Bangladesh has been decreasing steadily for the last few months, but in the case of the UK, it has started to decrease over the last two months.According to Bangladesh Bank, LC (Letter of Credit) or import cost payments in August were $5.93 billion, which was $7.42 billion dollars in the previous month, a decrease of $1.49 billion within just a month.However, in the month of June, the import expenditure was $8.54 billion.Predicting an export cost of six billion dollars in the coming months, it is possible to meet the import cost for at least six months with the current reserves.By international standards, a country must have at least three months' worth of foreign exchange reserves to cover import costs.Economists do not consider the present situation alarming.Earlier, economic researcher Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told Dhaka Tribune that the drop in remittance flow has already affected Bangladesh's macroeconomy but it is natural that the reserves will decrease if imports increase.Still, there is nothing to worry about as the reserves are still satisfactory, he added.On the other hand, Trading Economics data shows that the UK needs almost £69 billion every month to meet its import bill.In July, this cost was £68.844 billion whereas, in June and May, UK’s total import cost was £69.995 billion and £70.273 billion respectively.Former Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, John Grieve said on Monday (September 25) that Britain's foreign exchange reserves would be an ineffective means of trying to prop up a collapsing pound, which hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.Grieve told BBC radio that reserves were one of two ways of supporting the currency, the other being the interest rates."We don't have very many reserves compared to the scale of currency markets. So I think that's not seen as an effective weapon," Grieve said.