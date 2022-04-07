The UK has completely lifted the defense industry embargoes against Turkey

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced the development. In his statement, Minister Çavuşoğlu said, "We met with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. We talked about the details of the meetings between our President and Boris Johnson. Britain has completely lifted the defense export restrictions to Turkey. We are pleased with this. We want to develop our cooperation. We have agreed to follow up the decisions taken on cooperation in particular. " statements were included.



Turkey has close cooperation with British companies in projects such as the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) and HÜRJET advanced trainer jet. In fact, the engine to be used in the National Combat Aircraft is planned to be produced jointly with the British Rolls-Royce company. For the next generation national engine solution, Rolls-Royce will support project with its consultancy and technical support.



Canada is next. During the meetings delegations between Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Çavuşoğlu, was agreed on the removal of export restrictions.



Despite this move of UK; Germany and the USA still maintain their negative stance. Due to German embargoes and export restrictions, one more year delay announced in the delivery schedule of REIS class submarines.