Today is the product of yesterday...and yesterday of the day before.....





Todays economic problems are the continum of ugly mismanagement, neglect, indifference and criminal plunder.



Quite amazing, sad even, that Paks are talking about the condition of their economic life without fundamenetal understanding what has happened to them.



What #CriminalEnterprise did to them... and still doing.



Let us revisit this ensuing tragedy from day one of Pak State



First Days of Pakistan:



The state borrowed from a Pak Banker... since when Pakistan came into being...there was no money and the good Indians withheld money necessary for the functioning of the nascent state. Ghandi struck hunger to have the funds released. Good Ghandi.



1950s.



Karachi drove the early industrial growth... rest of the Pak was in time capsule. The trader, merchant, banker and industrial class emerged.



There was no Pak State policy in this. But rather this growth was driven by individuals and business families.



Pak State was busy flirting with superpowers and internal politics. Zero policy of any dimension. Rather it was British system running the state.



Political impasse. National Identity responsibility of Radio Pak. No debt to worry about. Life is good.



1960s.



Finally take off. Dams. GDP growth. Industrial Policy and fast development.



Pak became a lender. A case study. Just look at those black & white pics of Chinese PM visiting Karachi.



With growing economy and mordernising military Pak State began enjoying respect from the so-called Islamic world as well.



Foundation laid for CPEC. Sino-Pak Friendship was sealed after this. KKH. If anyone deserves the credit for CPEC its is the Chinese State and none other.



1970s.



BD debacle... didn't create any economic dent because economic and financial fundamentals were right.



Enter ZAB.



ZAB thought he was Mao. He thought that strength of Pak State was him. He thought he was Pak State.



In his short time the damage he did to the economy, education and fianancial sector laid the foundation of permanent economic stagnation of Paks and Pak State.



No need to go into details. It is the end results that matter.



Enter Zia...the reluctant dictator....to become permanent protector of religion.



1980s:



Afghan jihad. A great commercial enterprise... entire banks were created to finance this 'holy war'. Both whites and browns made loads of money. Yeah... freedom fighters in the Whitehouse... Islam in danger... yeah... let's rent the country and make money....yeah. Life is good



Zero economic policy. Living of renting the State and Pak People. #DieselMullahs became fatter.



Exit America.



Zia in Heaven.



BB in power because ZAB cann't die. ZAB is still alive and will remain so for next 30 years.



BB and IPPs. First takeover by #CriminalEnterprise.



Please, note that Zia and the following rulers could have built many dams and hydropowers. But Zero State Policy for country or people. Strategic Locatin... yeah. Let us just rent...why work.



Here indian deepstate deserves 10 out of 10. They invested heavily in their assets in Pak bureaucracy and political parties to oppose dams. Indians think long term.



1990s.



The democracy of NS and BB... get-rich-quick-scheme s. Zero policy of any kind.



1992 Money Bill to facilitate money laundering courtesy #EconomicHitman appearing on TV these days.



Mushy Years:



Despite debt restructuring he did jack. He had every possibility to build dams. He had absolute power and an America behind him. All he did was to remain in power because the reverse-jihad was on in AF again. Strategic Location... yeah... let's rent more.



He was totally surrounded by the #CriminalEnterprise . The aid that came went out as quickly.



Zardari Gifts:



Borrow as if there is no tomorrow and get the $ out equally quickly. Besides his assignment was to increase debt. ZAB was alive and dandy.



Zero Reforms. Borrow and spend. Borrow and spend.



The laws and amendments were passed which lay the foundation for creating long term breakup of the country.



TTP got finannced and equipped. Do you remember the Zardari's ambassador?



Gang wars in Karachi. Zero economic growth apart from mafias.



NS Gifts:



Borrow at expensive rates and create showpieces of 'development'. Manipulate figures and create artificial growth through increasing imports by keeping PKR strong.



Charge duties on imports instead of creating a stable tax base.



Zero Reforms. Borrow and spend. Borrow and spend.



#EconomicHitman worked in the background and facilitated the destruction of national public enterprises by this policy. He allowed systematic ballooning loss in POEs.



In the last few months NS's party introduced policies which will stagnate growth. Besides the figures of NS time were fudgged. It was an import driven growth which could only last on borrowing.



It was by design. Is there someone here who could prove it to be otherwise?



It was all designed for default.



TTP on full swing... Pak Armed Forces the target... all out effort to create a Syria. But it failed.



Karachi gang war peaked and then enter Rangers.... Operation still going on. If Karachi could grow...Pak would.



Total loss: $250+ Bln in economy and 70+k deaths.



Media blaming the Pak State... Time.... great for Media Cells. Free booze, whores and property. A bag full of crisp dollars... Jouranlism is Great Business.



FATF blacklisting danger. NS regime did nothing to counter it rather facilitated this. NS regime fulfilled its assignment.



$100+ bln to become secular and nuke-free..... how much is Pak's external debt now?



IK Problems:



Save Pak from default.



Pay maturing debt. The money Pak Friends lent went to debtors. Foreign Reserves declining. Money going out quickly than coming in.



But planned default is averted. Pak just returned from Abyss.



Pak could have gone directly to IMF but do you know the Conditions?



When a country like Pak imports pears from NZ and cloths worth $2 Bln from abroad... how you are going to have economic growth?



PM IK cann't fight #CriminalEnterprise which has total Instuitional Capture.



SBP is still taking direction from #EconomicHitman and so is Fin Ministry.



Even in his party the #CriminalEnterprise has deep penetration... electables.



IPPs keeping State and People hostage. Who is behind these IPPs? How much has been paid so far? WB reports 18+ Bln loss in electricity.



This year alone Pak has matured payable debt of $9+ Bln.



The only 'blame' that could be laid on Fin Minister is that he didn't ban all imports apart from edible oils, feul and absolutely necessary foodstuff for the poor.



But there are crazy FTAs and WTO to worry about all courtesy of imported democracy.



Thank you, Condy!



But still import ban is necessary.



A country sitting on abundant energy resources cann't even extract them.



There is already discovered oil and gas in KPK. But LNG was more profitable for the #CriminalEnterprise.



Now would like to know from Paks: What do you think Pak State must do?





Average money laundering $10+ Bln every year. FATF with a knife on your throat. IMF playing virgin... media cells day and night playing the game....



Can any other Fin Minister could have done better?



And is that magical 'better'? Borrow and Spend?



Thinking is hardest job. Paks must learn to think. For once have a policy framework of becoming an economically, socially and financially viable state. Think!





#BanImportsPak









.

