  • Monday, January 21, 2019

"The UAE Will Triumph Over Iran in the Next Middle Eastern War"

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by sepasgozar, Jan 21, 2019 at 1:50 AM.

    sepasgozar

    Headline: "As Iranian bluster again increases, it could very well be Abu Dhabi that teaches Tehran a permanent lesson."

    Link: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/uae-will-triumph-over-iran-next-middle-eastern-war-41937

    My view: This really is a satirical article, based on analysis that is so poorly informed that I can hardly tolerate the nausea it causes. The UAE, which has outsourced its entire independence to the US and Britain, would hardly last 6 hours in a war with Iran. The backwards Sheikhs in the Emirates can bet their behinds that they will rescind back to the camel-riding days after a barrage of IRI missiles flies into their so called economic zones, and after just one hit on the Burj the UAE economy will be no more. Strike UAE air strips, and they won't be able to use their fighter jets. UAE and it's allies cannot even withstand AK-47 wielding Houthis, and we have proponents who think this of a potential confrontation scenario between Iran-UAE? If Abu Dhabi wishes to be the next Persian Gulf state to confront Iran, it ought to account for its ensuing demise. But that's just my take... I'd love to hear yours. Share your take on a potential confrontation unfolding, and the forum can discuss.
     
    Persian Gulf 1906

    :yahoo::yahoo::yahoo:

    This guy is not serious, he is a Zionist lobbyist paid to spread anti-Iran propaganda, and his latest idea was Abu Musa and Tunbs.

    His idea is that during a war with US/Israel, that would be a good time for UAE to attack these islands. And that the Iranian soldiers would simply stop fighting.

    This man clearly knows nothing about Iran. About the country that millions of even children volunteer to die for their country, he thinks these soldiers will stop fighting against some Emirati morons?

    UAE did not try to take the islands when Saddam invaded Iran even in 1980-81 when there was chaos and Saddam was doing well, their camel population is not that stupid clearly.

    UAE population is 90% expat, only 10% Emirati!

    There was a video recently of a very small fire in one of their shitty shopping malls, and all the Emiratis were running and screaming.

    A few BMs into Dubai business areas and they will crumble, and for Iran it will be a war of self-defence so Iran could destroy their tallest building in the world and make it into rubble.

    These are not people ready to sacrifice their entire usury-based economy for some Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.
     
    sepasgozar

    You were just waiting for this thread, weren't you brother. You are astute in your take and I am in concurrence. It is a great world and times of the information age where BS detectors are so sensitive that hogwash propaganda can be instantly deemed obsolete. The comments on the article show that clearly :omghaha:
     
    Horus

    There will never be a war between Iran and GCC unless one of the parties take Iraq so there is a land border to fight over.
     
    Awan68

    Iran will never step into the Arab world period. We wont allow it.
     
