"The UAE Will Triumph Over Iran in the Next Middle Eastern War"

Headline: "As Iranian bluster again increases, it could very well be Abu Dhabi that teaches Tehran a permanent lesson." Link: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/uae-will-triumph-over-iran-next-middle-eastern-war-41937 My view: This really is a satirical article, based on analysis that is so poorly informed that I can hardly tolerate the nausea it causes. The UAE, which has outsourced its entire independence to the US and Britain, would hardly last 6 hours in a war with Iran. The backwards Sheikhs in the Emirates can bet their behinds that they will rescind back to the camel-riding days after a barrage of IRI missiles flies into their so called economic zones, and after just one hit on the Burj the UAE economy will be no more. Strike UAE air strips, and they won't be able to use their fighter jets. UAE and it's allies cannot even withstand AK-47 wielding Houthis, and we have proponents who think this of a potential confrontation scenario between Iran-UAE? If Abu Dhabi wishes to be the next Persian Gulf state to confront Iran, it ought to account for its ensuing demise. But that's just my take... I'd love to hear yours. Share your take on a potential confrontation unfolding, and the forum can discuss.