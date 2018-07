​



The P.2HH is the planned, in-development successor to the P.180-based P.1HH Hammerhead advanced UAV - promising improved capabilities throughout.



Firepower



Performance



Survivability



Versatility



Impact

​ General Assessment (BETA)FirepowerPerformanceSurvivabilityVersatilityImpact



​

Rating: 52 (of 100)

The rating is an internal assessment derived from forty factors pertaining to this entry.

Relative Maximum Speed Rating

Hi: 400mph

Lo: 200mph

This entry's maximum listed speed (342mph).



Graph average of 300 miles-per-hour.

City-to-City Ranges

NYC

LON

LON

PAR

PAR

BER

BER

MOS

MOS

TOK

TOK

SYD

SYD

LAX

LAX

NYC

Graph showcases the Piaggio P.2HH Hammerhead's operational range (on internal fuel) when compared to distances between major cities.

Aviation Era​

​

Useful in showcasing the era cross-over of particular aircraft/aerospace designs.

Unit Production Comparison​

Comm. Market HI*: 44,000 units

Military Market HI**: 36,183 units

0

0​





* Commercial Market High belongs to Cessna 172.



** Military Market High belongs to Ilyushin Il-2.





Altitude Visualization​

​