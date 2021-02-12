The UAE pulls of a significiant hoax and prank on it's residents, Planet X/Nibiru fans and doomsday sayers

Titanium100
The prank was initially designed for UAE residents but it went viral online...
two moons over Dubai trended online and ofcourse Planet X/Nibiru fans and doomsday sayers appeared with the smell of blood within short time the prank went global.
But in order to make it happen the UAE used some advanced technology
If you didn't see how they put the projection up you would believe that it is real with your two naked eyes
