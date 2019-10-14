The UAE launches the largest national program for digital programming

Mohammed bin Rashid: Today, we launched a national program for programmers, in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon (AWS), Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook, to train and attract 100,000 programmers, establish a thousand major digital companies within 5 years, and increase investment directed to startups from 1.5 billion to 4 billion dirhams. .Mohammed bin Rashid: The National Program for Programmers is a new step to build our digital economy within our new national plans.. the world is changing.. the speed of digital change is multiplying.. the shape of the economy will be different.. the nature of professions will change.. and survival will be for the most prepared, fast and keep pace with the new changes in our world.