The UAE Is Turning Into the World Capital for Weapons Makers

Years of quiet development are finally paying off, and Abu Dhabi’s defense industry can largely stand on its own feet.

How Ethiopia Reached the Brink of Civil War

Sudden reforms in the ethno-federal state system have drawn comparisons to the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

The debate over whether the United States will sell the Gulf country the F-35 fighter jet, then, misses the larger picture. If the UAE can’t get the jet, it might negotiate to join the F-16 supply chain and gain skills and contacts to help it build other sophisticated systems Click to expand...

,

,

Why the United States Shouldn’t Sell Jets to the UAE

The Israel-UAE Deal Won’t Bring Peace, but It Will Prolong the War in Libya

Why Israel Should Worry About the Saudi and Emirati Nuclear Programs

As conventional defense giants are struggling with problems at home, smaller countries are looking to buy elsewhere; among the UAE’s biggest customers are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, South Sudan, and Egypt Click to expand...