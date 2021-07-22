What's new

The UAE is the first partner and customer of the fifth generation Checkmate aircraft

July-22nd-2021


The unveiling of the ‘Checkmate’ stealth fighter in the lead up to the MAKS 2021 international aerospace show, which opened on July 20th, led to widespread speculation regarding which countries may be considered leading clients for the aircraft. The aircraft represents only the world’s second single engine post-fourth generation fighter to be unveiled, following the American F-35, and will serve as a lighter counterpart to the Su-57 with lower maintenance requirements and much cheaper operational costs. It is the lightest fifth generation fighter yet to be seen anywhere in the world, and unlike the Su-57 it is oriented primarily towards export markets with its development gaining no government funds contributing towards its development. While the investment in a fighter so heavily geared towards export markets is unusual - particularly unless some of the leading possible clients are given inputs into the design as was seen with China’s export-oriented JF-17 developed for Pakistan - the CEO of Russia’s state arms exporter Rostec reportedly confirmed at MAKS 2021 that the aircraft already had a foreign buyer.

A report from a source close to the Russian defence industry, who asked to remain anonymous, has stated that the Checkmate's mystery client is in fact the United Arab Emirates - a country highlighted in the fighter's promotional video as a leading potential operator. The new Russian stealth fighter was reportedly developed with inputs from the UAE, much like the JF-17 was developed with inputs from Pakistan, to meet its needs and secure it as a financer and purchaser. Although the source’s statement could not be independently verified, it remains highly possible that it is indeed the case. In February 2017 Russia and the UAE announced the beginning of a joint program to develop a next generation fighter with stealth capabilities that would enter service after 2025 - with the Checkmate scheduled to be ready in 2026. The announcement was made at the IDEX 2017 arms trade show in Abu Dhabi, and it was speculated that the result could be either a derivative of the MiG-35 or Su-35 with stealth features, much like the American F-15SE Silent Eagle, or an entirely new aircraft like the Checkmate.

Russia’s development and unveiling of a new fighter class for export without a confirmed client would be a major risk, which is why the report that the Checkmate is indeed the result of the Russia-UAE project makes sense. Of all the countries speculated to show an interest in the fighter, Abu Dhabi is best positioned to have financed and committed to the program. In addition, with no report that the Russia-UAE program was cancelled, its would be highly unusual for Russia to develop the Checkmate for export highlighting the UAE as a leading client while at the same time developing another next generation lightweight fighter jointly with the Arab country. The United Arab Emirates currently fields six fighter squadrons of fourth generation single engine fighters each around 20 strong, including three each of the ageing French Mirage 2000 and relatively modern F-16E Desert Falcon. It is expected that the Mirages will be replaced by 50 F-35s, while the F-16s could be replaced by the Checkmate. This would allow the country to avoid over-reliance on a single country or set of armaments for its next generation fighters. As France is not expected to ever develop a post-fourth generation fighter independently, with the ‘4+ generation’ Rafale being its last fully indigenous manned fighter, Russia will effectively take its place in the fifth generation to meet the UAE's needs alongside the United States.


https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/sukhoi-light-stealth-jet-russia-uae-joint-program-report
 
Let's see if its confirmed, that report from a Russian expert could just be pulled out of the writers ***.


If confirmed, UAE can integrate any weapons it develops locally using ex-Denel engineers.
 
Let's see if its confirmed, that report from a Russian expert could just be pulled out of the writers ***.


If confirmed, UAE can integrate any weapons it develops locally using ex-Denel engineers.
I would completely baffled if the US allows UAE to operate this system alongside the F-35 and THAAD. But stranger things have happened
 
As explained during the presentation, Checkmate is a project for a new generation multi-role light combat aircraft, which incorporates advanced technical solutions but adapted from technologies already developed for aircraft such as the Su-57 Felon or the MiG-35 Fulcrum.

It also incorporates operational lessons learned from Russian force deployments in Syria and other recent conflict areas. Designed and digitally tested through the use of supercomputers, the Checkmate is designed to be effective and with a contained purchase and operation cost.

Thanks to its open software architecture, the aircraft has great potential for modernization and would allow future customers to integrate different types of electronic equipment and weapons (perhaps even foreign ones) according to their operational needs and available budget.

The new fighter will be capable of combat deployments in advanced areas, in poorly prepared airfields, under any weather conditions. To facilitate these tasks, the aircraft is equipped with an auxiliary power unit, which reduces the requirement of having equipment on the ground to turn on the electrical systems, before the main engine is put into operation.

Designed to be easy to maintain, it requires few technical personnel or specialized ground equipment to prepare the Checkmate for a mission while maintaining high operational availability, even in high-intensity scenarios.

It will have an advanced computerized failure prediction and logistics management system, which will lower the life cycle costs of each fighter. It was also stated that the Checkmate will have low fuel consumption, being of lightweight construction, with a refined aerodynamic design, and being equipped with the future Su-57 final engine, the Izdeliye 30, more powerful and economical than the current Russian generation of aviation engines.

The new fighter incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), which permanently runs diagnostics of the aircraft and informs the pilot of the condition of the systems, even giving the OK for takeoff

Checkmate’s advantages

Thanks to its excellent thrust-to-weight ratio (close to or better than 1:1), its aerodynamics, and the vector thrust of its nozzle, the Checkmate can take off and land in short distances, can perform 8G maneuvers, and can develop excellent acceleration performances.

Its maximum speed is set at 1.8 Mach, and during the presentation it was reported that the fighter is capable of maintaining a continuous supersonic flight regime, perhaps a different way of saying that it has the ability to «supercruise», that is, to be able to fly at more than Mach 1 without the use of afterburner.

Its clean range (without extra fuel tanks) is advertised in the order of 2,800 km. Its combat radius, depending on the configuration, could be in the order of 1,000 to 1,500 km.

Payload and weapons

Its maximum combat load is 7,400 kg. A good part of it can be located inside the internal weapon bays, of which the Checkmate has 3, two of them lateral and one under the fuselage.

Checkmate-video.12.jpg


Short-range air-to-air missiles of the Vympel R-73/74 family or future developments can be housed in the side pylons. In the central bay, inherited from the one developed for the Su-57 Felon, 3 of the new Vympel R-77M medium / long-range air-to-air missiles can be accommodated for air-to-air missions.

Checkmate-video.13.jpg


In air-to-surface functions, the point under the fuselage can house bulky weapons such as the Kh-59Mk2 cruise missile, modular Grom-type guided bombs (or missile, in its engined version) or the Kh-58UShKE long-range anti-radar missile.

Checkmate-video.16.jpg


In short, on pylons externally or internally, Checkmate can carry almost all the weapons in the Russian arsenal, even the new generation ones developed to be housed in the internal bays of the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon.

Finally, the fighter has a cannon, possibly the same as the 30mm Su-57, located in a pod that is housed within one of the lateral bays.

Sensors and data management

The new combat aircraft incorporates various advanced active, passive and cooperative detection systems, whose data is analyzed and combined by artificial intelligence, which acts as a co-pilot, to offer detailed situational awareness to the pilot.

It has an AESA radar, possibly derived from the one present in the MiG-35 or Su-57, with great resistance to interference and is capable of attacking 6 targets simultaneously.

Checkmate-video.8.jpg


It also has a passive infrared detection and tracking system in the front in the upper section in front of the cockpit and a new (for the Russian industry) optronic system type EOPS under the fuselage, just behind the front landing gear, similar to the one used by the F-35 and J-20, for the detection and monitoring of air and ground targets, which should also offer the possibility of laser illumination for the use of guided weapons.

It also has an optronic hemispherical detection system, like that of the Su-57, for 360° detection of enemy aircraft and missiles.

These elements are complemented by an advanced passive electronic detection system, which makes it possible to identify and locate enemy radar emissions, whether from fighters, missiles, AWACS-type aircraft, or air defense radars.

Checkmate-video.10.jpg



The information collected by all these sensors is presented, in an orderly and coherent way, on a large front screen, like that of the Su-57 and MiG-35, in addition to the HUD and the pilot’s helmet with integrated sight.

Defensive systems

Logically, the main element of defense of the Checkmate is its stealth capability to avoid radar detection. But in situations where this is not enough, the aircraft has an advanced integrated electronic warfare system, as well as other classic means of defense such as chaff and flares to deflect enemy missiles.

Checkmate-video.7.jpg


The Su-57 incorporates an active defense element, using 2 laser illuminators, to confuse and deflect approaching infrared missiles. The Checkmate could make use of this system as well should it be required by the operator.

Unmanned

Checkmate will also be developed as an unmanned combat aircraft, which will be able to accompany and provide protection to other manned fighters, working as a team through a multi-band data link, with high resistance to interference.

It will allow the information obtained by each aircraft to be shared with all the members of the attack group. It should also allow the Checkmate pilot to receive information, control and manage other unmanned means present in the area of operation.

Checkmate-video.18.jpg


The aircraft presented is an initial prototype. A more finished version is expected to have its first flight in 2023. Other prototypes will follow between 2024 and 2025. The first production units could begin to be delivered in 2026.

Depending on obtaining adequate funding and if development proceeds smoothly, these optimistic dates could be met. Keep in mind that most of its construction systems and techniques have already been researched for the Su-57, thus saving on costs and implementation time.

Checkmate-video.15.jpg


The new Sukhoi Checkmate is presented as an advanced capability yet affordable fighter for the retrofitting of air forces with a modern fifth-generation weapons system, and an alternative for nations that for budgetary or political reasons cannot acquire the F-35 Lightning II.


https://www.aviacionline.com/2021/0...t-affordable-match-for-the-f-35-lightning-ii/
 
Let's see if its confirmed, that report from a Russian expert could just be pulled out of the writers ***.


If confirmed, UAE can integrate any weapons it develops locally using ex-Denel engineers.
Actually the UAE can take the blueprints it is entitled to and make it almost totally Western, since it has open architecture systems.... The US can't do anything about that.. The Russian ministry of defense said that they will procure it for themselves too ..
 
Why any reason??, look at Turkey, they were in the program of developing F35 if hey impose CAASTA on Turkey why not on UAE
USA never imposed CAATSA just kicked them out of F-35, personally I don't think UAE will need F-35.

UAE can jet this fighter jet in 200+ numbers and integrate any weaponry into it with no restrictions and do whatever it wants with it wherever it wants.
 
USA never imposed CAATSA just kicked them out of F-35, personally I don't think UAE will need F-35.

UAE can jet this fighter jet in 200+ numbers and integrate any weaponry into it with no restrictions and do whatever it wants with it wherever it wants.
That's your assumptions or there is the some logic behind it, please explain??
USA never imposed CAATSA just kicked them out of F-35, personally I don't think UAE will need F-35.

UAE can jet this fighter jet in 200+ numbers and integrate any weaponry into it with no restrictions and do whatever it wants with it wherever it wants.
And do explain what is the reason behind the kicking out turkey from F35 project Hint= ( S 400)
 
