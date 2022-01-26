What's new

The UAE is negotiating to buy 60 T-50/FA-50 fighters

한국항공우주의 주가가 상승하고 있다. / 사진=한국항공우주산업



2022.01.19

The United Arab Emirates is negotiating with South Korea Aerospace Industries to purchase 60 T-50 / FA-50 Golden Eagle Advanced Jet Trainers and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) worth $3 billion.

According to the concerned authorities, the UAE Defense Minister is expected to visit Korea next month to visit the Korea Aerospace Industries Company.

The visit of the UAE Defense Minister to Korea comes as a result of the country's project to search for a new training aircraft
Earlier, it was reported that the UAE intends to introduce the Italian M-346 in 2008, but it was canceled for various reasons.


https://www.nbntv.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=950263



fa-50-light-fighter.jpg
 
