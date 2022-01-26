The UAE is negotiating to buy 60 T-50/FA-50 fighters

2022.01.19The United Arab Emirates is negotiating with South Korea Aerospace Industries to purchase 60 T-50 / FA-50 Golden Eagle Advanced Jet Trainers and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) worth $3 billion.According to the concerned authorities, the UAE Defense Minister is expected to visit Korea next month to visit the Korea Aerospace Industries Company.The visit of the UAE Defense Minister to Korea comes as a result of the country's project to search for a new training aircraftEarlier, it was reported that the UAE intends to introduce the Italian M-346 in 2008, but it was canceled for various reasons.