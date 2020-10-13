The UAE is at the forefront of innovation and technology

July 03, 2021Robert (Bob) Harward, CEO of the American company "Lockheed Martin" in the Middle East, said that his company invests millions of dirhams annually to train Emirati youth in its center for innovation and security solutions in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, noting that the company continues to expand its training program to accommodate the numbers The growing number of Emirati cadres interested in joining the aerospace and defense industry.In statements to Al Bayan, Harward added that the Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation and Security Solutions has organized several training programs since 2017, in addition to implementing a series of technological development programs and training more than 100 engineers and technicians in the sector. In the coming years, we hope that this number will rise to thousands with the help of our partners such as "Tawazun", "Edge" and "Mubadala" in order to meet the needs of the UAE aerospace and defense sector.He explained that the company's strategy to train and guide Emirati students and young Emirati engineers focuses on developing young Emirati engineers and scientists who are able to be an essential element in the future of the aviation and defense sector in the country, pointing out that there are some challenges represented in the ability to train the increasing numbers of Emirati talents quickly enough.He continued: To address this issue, we have obtained support from leaders in “Tawazun”, “Edge” and “Mubadala”, who believe in the value of what we offer and help expand and intensify our training efforts, and these institutions select qualified candidates to join training programs with the aim that they can be able to Develop themselves through on-the-job training, in order to eventually replace the American engineers currently working on Lockheed Martin projects in the UAE.Harward said that Lockheed Martin is looking towards the future, in terms of technology, business practices and strategic prospects in the UAE, with which we have a long-term partnership spanning more than four decades, and we continue to expand this relationship in order to find new ways to support the capabilities of the armed forces in the UAE. . He continued, "Over the past years, we have moved from just supplying defense systems to partnering with the UAE government on projects related to advanced technology, knowledge transfer, and training of young Emirati engineers."He explained that "Lockheed Martin" invests heavily in the UAE, not only on the financial level, but also in terms of intellectual property and human capital development initiatives, and we had a huge addition in the UAE through the transfer of knowledge and technology, and assistance in developing the capabilities and skills of the UAE in the field of maintenance. Repair and overhaul.On the great development that the UAE has witnessed in the field of aircraft manufacturing through Strata, Harward said that Lockheed Martin has been a firm supporter of the aviation and defense sector in the UAE since the beginning, and we are proud of the sector's remarkable progress in a relatively short period. The sector is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.He added: We have partnered with Strata since its inception, and we have a close working relationship with the company’s leaders, and the focus on training and developing national capabilities has been our goal from the beginning. In 2010, “Lockheed Martin” and the UAE University established a program to develop the knowledge base and skill set of Emirati technicians. Youth in Strata through live interactive training. We are proud to see the fruits of this programme.He said that the company has partnership agreements with institutions in the UAE, where it signed during the last IDEX exhibition an agreement with the EDGE Group to explore industrial partnership opportunities in the aviation and defense sector in the UAE, and under the terms of the agreement, we established joint working groups to identify and develop knowledge transfer and industrialization programs relevant Link to building local capacities, creating innovative and emerging technologies, and continuing expansion of human capital development initiatives.In addition, we signed an agreement with Khalifa University of Science and Technology late last year to collaborate on research and academic initiatives aimed at promoting technological development in the UAE. We are currently studying opportunities for collaboration, led by the university's faculty, in areas as diverse as machine intelligence, autonomy, microelectronics, thermal and structural materials, and aerospace research. The outputs will enhance the aviation and local defense sector in the UAE. He explained that there are many important partnership agreements that are currently in the final stages of discussion, and we look forward to announcing them this year.On the UAE national strategy for industry and advanced technology “the 300 billion project” and its impact on the aviation and military industries sector, he said: The UAE has always been at the forefront of innovation, thanks to its leaders who have insightful vision and are aware of the opportunities available and move to benefit from them in a coordinated and strategic manner, especially since the leadership of the UAE Al-Rasheeda is not limited to the old traditional ways of thinking. Rather, it is always looking towards the future and is ready to take bold and deliberate steps to achieve progress for the country, and this is what helps progress and excellence.He added: The 300 billion project is another example of the thinking adopted by the state with the aim of creating opportunities that contribute to diversifying the economy. This initiative will help develop the industrial base of the UAE and generate local added value.