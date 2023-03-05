What's new

The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
7,383
6
7,282
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
The United Arab Emirates defence company Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI) unveiled the mock-up of an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle named Jeniah (Fairy). The company states that the UAV will have artificial intelligence for decision-making, but it does not spesifiy whether the AI is for navigation or assault missions.
The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

According to the company's statement, the Jeniah project results from the UAE-based company's three years of research and development efforts. However, the company has yet to reveal when the UCAV will fly for the first time.
The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

(Credit Waleed Sami)
The Scramble Magazine claimed that ADASI got help from engineers from South Africa after their company closed.
Jeniah is designed with stealth characteristics to carry out ground attack missions deep into enemy territory and to provide anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems to control access. In its combat missions, Jeniah can operate individually or fly formations in groups.

1678025471513.png


1678025492936.png


C9CAC57E-CD40-4A0D-8011-668899228EA9.jpeg


1DCEB58B-820B-4235-B102-FCFB198DF204.jpeg
 
C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,318
0
1,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UAE (Halcon etc.) has been spitting out one impressive project after the other lately. Bonds well for the future of the overall Arab military sector when a small Arab country like UAE can achieve this much within such a short time period.

One wonders what the collective potential of Arabs could be, if they became politically unified by large, given the massive and quickly growing Arab population, enormous natural and mineral wealth (KSA alone, 1 Arab country, has almost every strategic mineral below its lands waiting to be excavated and taken advantage of), human capital and potential, political will (see recent developments in numerous Arab countries - in particular KSA and UAE), and history.

Arabs are one of the few civilizational peoples out there. The Arab world has a very long and proud scientific history, Islamic Golden Age, home to the oldest civilizations in the world that dominated science and technology for millennia etc.

I wrote it in another thread but the current state of Arabs is an anomaly and probably the biggest waste of potential in the world alongside, sadly, Pakistan. I am happy that Arab leaderships are finally waking up and realizing and no longer tolerating to waste the enormous potential and time.

So I have overall no doubts that Arabs will eventually become largely self-sufficient in almost every critical field/technology but this process would be quicker and more effective if the Arab League worked even half as effective as say the EU does.

Can't have it all, I guess, but better late than never.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
5,069
1
6,916
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Philip the Arab said:
The United Arab Emirates defence company Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI) unveiled the mock-up of an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle named Jeniah (Fairy). The company states that the UAV will have artificial intelligence for decision-making, but it does not spesifiy whether the AI is for navigation or assault missions.
The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

According to the company's statement, the Jeniah project results from the UAE-based company's three years of research and development efforts. However, the company has yet to reveal when the UCAV will fly for the first time.
The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

(Credit Waleed Sami)
The Scramble Magazine claimed that ADASI got help from engineers from South Africa after their company closed.
Jeniah is designed with stealth characteristics to carry out ground attack missions deep into enemy territory and to provide anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems to control access. In its combat missions, Jeniah can operate individually or fly formations in groups.

View attachment 918919

View attachment 918920

View attachment 918922

View attachment 918923
Click to expand...

Good on UAE and congrats to UAE for being able to develop the institutions that allow it to attempt such complex projects now.

We have seen alot of prototypes and mockups - hopefully some of these get translated into real systems that hit production !!!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
IDEX 2023: EDGE Halcon signs contract with UAE armed forces to deliver HUNTER loitering munitions
Replies
0
Views
122
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
Israel, UAE unveil unmanned naval vessel they jointly developed
Replies
0
Views
156
dani191
D
D
NAVDEX 2023: Emirati shipbuilder inks deal to build corvettes for Angola
Replies
0
Views
145
dani191
D
The SC
EDGE unveils the latest unmanned systems manufactured in the UAE at UMEX 2022
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
The SC
The SC
The SC
China offers its most powerful stealth aircraft to Saudi Arabia with technology transfer
2
Replies
24
Views
4K
Corruptistan
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom