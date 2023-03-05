The UAE Builds the Jeniah Stealth UCAV

UAE (Halcon etc.) has been spitting out one impressive project after the other lately. Bonds well for the future of the overall Arab military sector when a small Arab country like UAE can achieve this much within such a short time period.



One wonders what the collective potential of Arabs could be, if they became politically unified by large, given the massive and quickly growing Arab population, enormous natural and mineral wealth (KSA alone, 1 Arab country, has almost every strategic mineral below its lands waiting to be excavated and taken advantage of), human capital and potential, political will (see recent developments in numerous Arab countries - in particular KSA and UAE), and history.



Arabs are one of the few civilizational peoples out there. The Arab world has a very long and proud scientific history, Islamic Golden Age, home to the oldest civilizations in the world that dominated science and technology for millennia etc.



I wrote it in another thread but the current state of Arabs is an anomaly and probably the biggest waste of potential in the world alongside, sadly, Pakistan. I am happy that Arab leaderships are finally waking up and realizing and no longer tolerating to waste the enormous potential and time.



So I have overall no doubts that Arabs will eventually become largely self-sufficient in almost every critical field/technology but this process would be quicker and more effective if the Arab League worked even half as effective as say the EU does.



Can't have it all, I guess, but better late than never.