The UAE and South Korea sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of nuclear energy

The South Korean Water and Nuclear Energy Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Research and Development with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.This came for the sake of studying, developing and exchanging technologies for an exported Korean nuclear reactor to the UAE, as the two agencies will cooperate according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them, during the next three years, in the field of research and development in 9 fields, including nuclear power plant equipment, nuclear chemicals and others, in addition to Operating a private team, according to the fields.On the South Korean side, the authority stated that, according to the signed memorandum of understanding, prior to operating the nuclear power plants in a commercial quantity at the Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE, the matter also aims to increase the exchange of technologies for the South Korean-made APR 1400 reactor in the Middle East region.The Chairman of the South Korean Authority, Jeong Jae Hoon, said: “Depending on the abundant achievements that the authority has gained through operating nuclear power plants in the country for nearly 40 years, the authority will support everything in its power to develop the existing relationship between the authority and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, to the Mutually beneficial relationship of the partnership. "Source: "Yonhap"