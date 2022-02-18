The UAE and India sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement

After negotiations described as standard, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India will sign tomorrow the first comprehensive economic partnership agreement, as negotiations between the two sides began in September of 2021.The signing ceremony will take place during a virtual summit between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the official Indian newspapers issued today considered it the first major trade agreement concluded by the latter's government.The two sides seek to consolidate the bonds of the economic relationship and enhance the non-oil inter-trade to reach 110 billion dollars annually from 59 billion dollars, which is the value of trade exchange between the two countries in 2021, as the UAE is the third economic partner of India after the United States of America and China.And the United Arab Emirates announced in September its intention to conclude similar agreements with eight countries that were not identified by name, but advanced negotiations are currently underway with Indonesia, South Korea, Israel, Turkey, Austria, Georgia, and Ethiopia, and there are leaks that negotiations with Indonesia It was also successful, and the Indonesian president will sign the partnership agreement with the UAE in the coming weeks or days, followed by a similar signing ceremony with South Korea.