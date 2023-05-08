The U.S. warms to a role for China in resolving the Ukraine war​

Leaked documents reveal US's true face in hindering world peace​

2023-05-08 15:34:20Recently, a large batch of classified US documents has been disseminated widely in social media. According to US media reports, the contents of the leaked documents, partly classified as Top Secret, include deployment of weaponry, battlefield maps and casualty numbers in Russia-Ukraine conflict. This scandal reveals America’s deep involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, and the fact that the US has long used its tech edge to conduct indiscriminate secret theft, surveillance and eavesdropping on countries in the world, including its allies.Being the biggest hacker in the world, the US government has long been spying on its own citizens, as well as people around the world, in any way possible to steal all kinds of data, whether it’s in violation of the sovereignty of other countries or not.The New York Times noted that the leaked documents included discussions within the South Korean government about selling artillery ammunition to Kiev, which implied that the US has been trying to catch the latest intelligence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so as to manipulate the situation behind the scenes. South Korea's Korean Nation Daily commented that US monitoring other countries on sensitive issues has greatly undermined their national interests.The US has been a hardened criminal. Years ago, the Pentagon was involved in scandals of wiretapping Vietnam and Iraq. In 2013, documents released by Snowden, the former agent of US National Security Agency, revealed that for years, the US had been tracking and tapping the phones of foreign leaders and stealing information about cell phone activity around the world, collecting as many as 5 billion records a day. Bunch of scandals, such as spying on allied countries, Prism Project, WikiLeaks, and the leaked documents this time, are irrefutable evidence that the US government has never stopped infringing the security information of other countries for its own selfish reasons.More and more countries hope for an early peaceful ending of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has lasted for more than one year. Two month earlier China released China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis and advocated a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has gained many supports from peace-loving countries in the world. Leaders from both Russia and Ukraine expressed appreciation for China’s approach to promoting dialogue and peaceful talks.In stark contrast, some countries such as the US are still expanding their arms sales and adding fuel to the fire. The US is not interested in achieving peace in Ukraine, and what they want is nothing but to prolong the conflict and serve their selfish interests. US Defense Secretary Austin confessed in Poland last April that they wanted to see Russia weakened. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed US authorities saw no chance for cease-fire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. White House security spokesman John Kirby shamelessly stated that a cease-fire violated the UN charter. This is a complete disregard for international conventions and trampling on the sovereignty of other countries, and the US has clearly put the pursuit of peace for all mankind behind its own ambitions.The revelation of US wiretapping and involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict further shows the shameful side of the US in promoting war. China and other peace-loving parties in the world are committed to promoting peace and talks, while the US side keeps adding fuel to the fire and taking advantage of the conflict to make profits, which reveals the US’s true face in hindering world peace.