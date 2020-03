Time for G30 to come together and fight this pandemic together...to save lives... and whatever little is left of Humanity within societies....



It is imperative that the blame-game stops...until the pandemic is over with... after that everyone can go back to Statecraft.



So far China has done service to us all by providing aid...which needs to be respected and recognised...whereas the CominedWest has not upped its help to the GlobalSouth!



The US citizens lives are more important than OrangeBall or his little ego...



One prays for the better sense to pervail...



Life is Fragile!

