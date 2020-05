The U.S. Navy’s Railgun Is Nearly Dead in the Water

The U.S. Navy has spent $500 million developing a working railgun.

Now that the weapon works, there are no plans to make it an operational weapon system.

The service is instead pushing a new hypervelocity projectile it can fire from existing guns.

Task and Purpose

reports

fired 20 HVP projectiles during the 2018 RIMPAC naval exercises

late 2020s

sighted